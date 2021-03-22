Nation Current Affairs 22 Mar 2021 Major spurt in COVID ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Major spurt in COVID-19 cases in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 22, 2021, 10:35 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2021, 10:53 am IST
The recovery and case fatality rates in the state stood at 98.47 per cent and 0.55 per cent respectively
A woman waits to get tested at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad (AP /Mahesh Kumar A.)
 A woman waits to get tested at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad (AP /Mahesh Kumar A.)

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 337 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths taking the total tally of cases to 3,03,455 and the toll to 1,671 respectively, the state government said on Monday.

A total of 2,958 patients were under treatment, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on March 21.

 

The state has been witnessing a gradual spurt in cases for the past over 10 days with a large number of infections being reported from a few schools in the state.

A total of 37,079 samples were tested on March 21.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 96,50,662.

The bulletin said 181 people had recovered on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 2,98,826.

The recovery and case fatality rates in the state stood at 98.47 per cent and 0.55 per cent respectively, compared to the national average of 95.7 per cent and 1.4 per cent, the bulletin said.

 

Meanwhile, an official release said the vaccine wastage in the state stood at 0.76 per cent.

The virus cases is growing exponentially in some districts in Telangana while the total cases over the past week have more than doubled, prompting a fresh alert from the authorities about safety drills.

As per the daily caseload data released by the health department, 394 new cases were reported on Saturday across the state. This was more than double the 157 cases reported a week back, on March 14.

The more-than-doubling of the statewide cases over the week was also reflected in Saturday's 81 Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad city and rest of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area. On March 14, only 35 cases were reported from the GHMC area.

 

The highest growth in cases — nearly six times — over the week happened in Ranga Reddy district, abutting Hyderabad. On Saturday, the district reported 64 new cases, up from 11 a week ago. For the same period, Khammam reported four times more cases at 17, up from 4 last week.

Nagarkurnool which had zero cases on March 14, reported 12 cases on Saturday, while Nirmal reported 10, up from one a week ago.

On March 14, while only three districts, Hyderabad and GHMC, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri, had reported cases in double digits, a week later, on Saturday, 14 districts — Hyderabad and GHMC, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri, Adilabad, Jagitial, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, and Warangal Urban — recorded new Covid-19 cases in double digits.

 

The severity and speed at which Covid-19 in spreading again in Telagnana can be gauged by the fact that last week, 120 of the 407 patients admitted to government hospitals were in Intensive Care Units, with these numbers rising to 521, and 159 on Saturday.

Similar has been the case with private hospitals that appear to be attracting more patients. From 858 beds occupied by patients a week ago, the number rose to 1,160 on Saturday, while the patient number in ICU wards has risen to 356 on Saturday from 253 on March 14.

...
Tags: covid 19 telangana, covid update, spurt in covid cases in telangana, ranga reddy district
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The remains include Neolithic sling shots using which birds were scared away, as in modern times, for protecting crops existing 4000 BC. (DC photo)

21 prehistoric remains found at Neelakanthapuram in Anantapur district

Temple executive officer Sankatala Srinivas said arrangements have been going on since past two weeks for making the 13-day festivities a success. (Image credit: Youtube)

Dharmapuri Brahmotsavam to begin from March 24

News

Police arrest Gurijala Ravinder Rao, calls him ‘Urban Maoist’

Post-graduation students and house surgeons from several private medical colleges complain that they are not getting monthly stipend on par with those from governments medical colleges. (Representational image : DC file photo)

Andhra Pradesh junior doctors threaten strike over payment of stipend



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records highest single-day COVID-19 spike this year with 43,846 new cases

A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, near Kashmere Gate in New Delhi. (PTI)

Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly amid Opposition uproar over Insurance Amendment Bill

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Nearly 40,000 COVID-19 cases reported in India in last 24 hours

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for coronavirus tests at the CSMT railway station, amid surge in COVID-19 cases, in Mumbai. (PTI)

AP CID serves notice to Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati land scam

A team of CID officials went to Chandrababu's Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad, where he was now staying, and served the notice. (DC file photo)

Kerala Assembly polls: Congress alleges MCC violation by CM Vijayan

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy and KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran during a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham