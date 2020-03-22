Nation Current Affairs 22 Mar 2020 Telangana students c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana students camp at Indian embassy in London, demanding to be flown home

PTI
Published Mar 22, 2020, 9:27 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2020, 9:27 am IST
They refuse help from local diaspora to find alternative accommodation
The Indian High Commission in London. (Twitter)
 The Indian High Commission in London. (Twitter)

London: A group of Indian students have sought refuge within the premises of the Indian High Commission in London overnight demanding to be put on a flight to India despite the travel restrictions in place in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The group of 19 students, mostly from Telangana, have refused offers of alternative accommodation arranged with the help of Indian diaspora groups as India's ban on travellers from the UK and Europe remains in place until the end of this month.

 

"The Indian community has tried to help them. Initially it was a group of 59 students, 40 of whom have been allocated alternative accommodation but the remaining 19 are being completely unreasonable and refuse to move," said a community leader, who has been working with the High Commission on making arrangements for the stranded students.

Many of them had flights booked back to India for later this month, in time for what is usually the Easter break period at universities in the UK. However, India issued an updated travel advisory earlier this week to say that no travellers would be allowed entry into India after 1200 GMT on March 18 until March 31.

"There simply are no flights and we cannot be putting lives in danger at this stage. They were allowed entry into the High Commission building and provided food, water and temporary shelter, but they are now just camping out with their bags and baggage," he said.

The students have been placed within a quarantined space, which houses the visa and consular section within the Indian High Commission building in Aldwych, central London.

It had triggered a last-minute dash for flights as many students took to social media to seek assistance from the Indian High Commission as their travel plans went awry in the wake of the rapid spread of the pandemic.

The Indian mission has introduced an online registry system and has also shared contact information for a number of Indian diaspora groups trying to assist with board and lodging for panic-stricken students and Indian nationals.

"I am an Indian citizen, currently in Newcastle, United Kingdom on student visa. My visa expires on March 24, 2020. I was to travel back to India on March 23, 2020 and all the flights are being cancelled due to the COVID-19 as per Indian rule. What should I do," wrote one student in an appeal to the High Commission.

Such students are being advised to seek assistance from the UK Home Office's Coronavirus Immigration Helpline. Meanwhile, the Home Office has said it recognises the current situation is "exceptional" and will not take any compliance action against students or employees who are unable to attend their studies or work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU-UK), a representative body for Indian students in the UK, has been fielding calls and urging students not to panic, support each other and take necessary precautions to be safe.

As the UK went into complete shutdown from Saturday, universities across the UK have said they are mindful of the plight of international students, many of whom have nowhere to go as campuses close down.

Universities minister Michelle Donelan said: "I am pleased Universities UK has confirmed institutions will be flexible and do all they can to support students to progress to higher education."

According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, the death toll from the virus globally has risen to 13,044 with more than 307,104 cases reported in over 171 countries and territories.

As of Saturday, there are 5,018 confirmed cases in the UK and 233 people have died due to the deadly coronavirus that first emerged in China's Wuhan city last year.

...
Tags: telangana students, indian high commission, london
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Muslim wedding. (Photo- Twitter)

No late-night weddings to be held in Old City

Representational image (PTI)

RTC drivers, the unsung heroes

The 33-year-old had come to the city on 12th March after touring Australia and Dubai. (PTI)

Corona enters Maharashtra-karnataka border as Dharwad resident tests positive

Hyderabad The civic body has procured indelible-ink based home quarantine stamps to emboss on hands of returnees for spotting them easily.

Hyderabad sets up shadow teams to monitor returnees for corona disobedience



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's corona toll rises to 5: Another COVID-19 patient dies in Mumbai

Commuters walk at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj railway terminus during a one-day Janata (civil) curfew imposed amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Mumbai on March 22, 2020. (AFP)

Petrol bomb hurled near Shaheen Bagh protest site, none injured

Representational image

Live: Coronavirus in India: Second Covid19 death in Mumbai

A GHMC worker sprays disinfectant on Sunday morning in the old city area of Charminar in Hyderabad. (image courtesy: Twitter)

263 Indian students airlifted from Rome

Indian students and compassionate cases on board special Air India flight on Sunday

INDIA SHUTS DOWN TO STOP CORONAVIRUS

A deserted road at Rajpath near India Gate is seen during a one-day Janata (civil) curfew imposed amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in New Delhi on March 22, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham