One fresh case of Covid19 in Telangana; total rises to 22

Hyderabad: A 24-year old man tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus on Sunday taking the total number of cases in Telangana to 22.

"A 24-year old man, resident of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, with travel history of arrival from London via Dubai has been found positive for Covid-19. He is stable and presently admitted at a designated hospital in Telangana," a media bulletin on Covid-19 said.

State health minister Etala Rajender held a meeting with health officials on the ongoing 'Janata Curfew' and on the measures taken up to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Telangana government on Saturday constituted a committee of experts to study the measures needed to control incidence of coronavirus in the state and to suggest steps based on successful models from the world over.

Separately, The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, was invoked in Telangana on Saturday.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who called for a 24-hour voluntary curfew has appealed to the public to stay indoors and refrain from going out so that spread of virus can be prevented.

"Hence, all citizens were requested to remain indoors and stay at home between 6 am on March 22 to 6 am on March 23," an official release said.

"Public is requested to stay calm and not panic. The State government is taking all the measures to contain the spread of the virus to protect and safeguard the public," it said.

It further said any person who has returned from any foreign country or has been in transit shall be in self-home quarantine for 14 days from the time of arrival in India, irrespective of having any symptoms or not.

Any person who has been in contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 must remain in home isolation for 14 days, it added.