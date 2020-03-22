Nation Current Affairs 22 Mar 2020 One fresh case of Co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

One fresh case of Covid19 in Telangana; total rises to 22

PTI
Published Mar 22, 2020, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2020, 2:52 pm IST
The patient is a 24-year old man, resident of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh
Representative Image. (PTI)
 Representative Image. (PTI)

Hyderabad: A 24-year old man tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus on Sunday taking the total number of cases in Telangana to 22.

"A 24-year old man, resident of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, with travel history of arrival from London via Dubai has been found positive for Covid-19. He is stable and presently admitted at a designated hospital in Telangana," a media bulletin on Covid-19 said.

 

State health minister Etala Rajender held a meeting with health officials on the ongoing 'Janata Curfew' and on the measures taken up to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Telangana government on Saturday constituted a committee of experts to study the measures needed to control incidence of coronavirus in the state and to suggest steps based on successful models from the world over.

Separately, The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, was invoked in Telangana on Saturday.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who called for a 24-hour voluntary curfew has appealed to the public to stay indoors and refrain from going out so that spread of virus can be prevented.

"Hence, all citizens were requested to remain indoors and stay at home between 6 am on March 22 to 6 am on March 23," an official release said.

"Public is requested to stay calm and not panic. The State government is taking all the measures to contain the spread of the virus to protect and safeguard the public," it said.

It further said any person who has returned from any foreign country or has been in transit shall be in self-home quarantine for 14 days from the time of arrival in India, irrespective of having any symptoms or not.

Any person who has been in contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 must remain in home isolation for 14 days, it added.

...
Tags: etala rajender, janata curfew, telangana coronavirus, coronavirus (covid-19), epidemic diseases act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telangana students camp at Indian embassy in London, demanding to be flown home
Covid19: Telangana reports first case of secondary transmission, count up to 21

Latest From Nation

An empty bus stand in Karnataka (Courtesy: PIB)

Lockdown in nine coronavirus-hit districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru

Representational image

Unidentified man opens fire, hurls petrol bomb at Jamia protest site

Vacant roads in Kochi, Ernakulam district.

Janata curfew near total in Kerala

A train station in Mumbai wears a deserted look (Image: PIB Maharashtra)

15 Dubai passengers with home quarantine stamp in Mumbai flee from airport, traced



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lockdown in nine coronavirus-hit districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru

An empty bus stand in Karnataka (Courtesy: PIB)

Unidentified man opens fire, hurls petrol bomb at Jamia protest site

Representational image

15 Dubai passengers with home quarantine stamp in Mumbai flee from airport, traced

A train station in Mumbai wears a deserted look (Image: PIB Maharashtra)

India announces complete lockdown in coronavirus hit districts

The SP road in Secunderabad wears a deserted look on Sunday (image: PIB)

India reports another coronavirus death, railways suspend passenger services

Trains stand parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Sunday during the nationwide shutdown called by prime minister Narendra Modi. The Railways announced that its passenger services will be shut down until March 31. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham