Nation Current Affairs 22 Mar 2020 Lockdown in nine cor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lockdown in nine coronavirus-hit districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru

PTI
Published Mar 22, 2020, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2020, 5:28 pm IST
All commercial activities other then certain essential services to be suspended
An empty bus stand in Karnataka (Courtesy: PIB)
 An empty bus stand in Karnataka (Courtesy: PIB)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Sunday announced shutdown of all commercial activities other then certain essential services in the nine districts of the state including the capital city, where Covid-19 cases have been reported.

"After taking stock of the coronavirus situation in the state and in neighboring states, the chief minister has announced shutdown from tomorrow till March 31 in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu, Belagavi- the nine districts where COVID-19 cases have been reported," home minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

 

Speaking to reporters here, he said other than essential services like medical, grocery and agriculture, all other commercial activities will be under "shutdown".

"In these nine districts in factories where there are large number of workers, half work force should be utilised on alternate day basis, 50 per cent of the labour should be used on a day," he said, adding that inter-district transport services from these nine districts has been cancelled till March 31.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa held a meeting with top ministers and officials of his government regarding COVID-19 in the state and measures that need to be taken.

Bommai said, 'Janta Curfew' will end by 9 pm, but section 144 (prohibitory orders) will be in force after that till 12 am to see to that people don't gather after curfew time ends."

Streets in Bengaluru and other parts of the state wore a deserted look as the 'Janta curfew' proposed by prime minister Narendra Modi to help check the spread of coronavirus received a tremendous response across Karnataka.

The home minister also said that the public transport will continue to remain shut tomorrow as well across the state, and all AC bus services will not operate till March 31.

Asked whether in the wake of shutdown in Bengaluru will the ongoing budget session Karnataka legislature be cancelled, he said the session will continue as per schedule, unless and until there is further notification, which will be duly communicated.

Responding to a question, Bommai said, government offices will continue to function as usual to provide essential services, while at private and IT companies other than critical services most of the work force is already working from home.

After holding another such meeting earlier in the day, Yediyurappa had announced the decision to shut state borders, and also to postpone all exams including LC (class 10- board), aimed at controlling the spread of virus.

However, one paper of PUC (class 12) scheduled for Monday, will be held as per schedule, officials clarified.

Appealing to people in cities not to travel to villages for next 15 days to control outbreak in rural areas, Yediyurappa has said a decision has also been taken to screen all domestic passengers here on at airports.

...
Tags: karnataka shutdown, b s yediyurappa, coronavirus (covid-19), bengaluru city, bengaluru rural, mangaluru, mysuru, kalaburagi, dharwad, chikkaballapura, kodagu, belagavi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Corona enters Mumbai-Karnataka region as Dharwad resident tests positive
Government shuts borders as Janata Curfew begins in Karnataka

Latest From Nation

Representational image

Unidentified man opens fire, hurls petrol bomb at Jamia protest site

Vacant roads in Kochi, Ernakulam district.

Janata curfew near total in Kerala

A train station in Mumbai wears a deserted look (Image: PIB Maharashtra)

15 Dubai passengers with home quarantine stamp in Mumbai flee from airport, traced

The SP road in Secunderabad wears a deserted look on Sunday (image: PIB)

India announces complete lockdown in coronavirus hit districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unidentified man opens fire, hurls petrol bomb at Jamia protest site

Representational image

15 Dubai passengers with home quarantine stamp in Mumbai flee from airport, traced

A train station in Mumbai wears a deserted look (Image: PIB Maharashtra)

India announces complete lockdown in coronavirus hit districts

The SP road in Secunderabad wears a deserted look on Sunday (image: PIB)

India reports another coronavirus death, railways suspend passenger services

Trains stand parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Sunday during the nationwide shutdown called by prime minister Narendra Modi. The Railways announced that its passenger services will be shut down until March 31. (AP)

First covid19 death in Bihar: Man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna

Representational image (courtesy: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham