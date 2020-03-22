Nation Current Affairs 22 Mar 2020 Janata curfew near t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Janata curfew near total in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 22, 2020, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2020, 4:38 pm IST
CM Pinarayi Vijayan has cancelled the daily press briefing as well
Vacant roads in Kochi, Ernakulam district.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Janata curfew in Kerala seems to be almost total with public remaining indoors throughout the day. The curfew was announced by prime minister Narendra Modi to be observed from 6 am to 9 pm on March 22.

Shops, from shopping malls to wayside tea shops, remain closed in all districts. The state public transport services, KSRTC, private buses, Kochi Metro and boat services are suspended.

 

Except fuel pumps, no other public utility service is available. Even in the fuel pumps, very few staffs are on duty.

The busy roads in Kochi, the commercial capital of the state, are deserted with very few people are seen moving around. Vyttila, the biggest junction in Kerala, is seen quiet and deserted, with no vehicles and pedestrians.

It is the first time in recent years that such a total lockdown is happening in the always busy Kochi city.

Only the vehicles of police officials or media professionals are seen moving along the city roads, except very few two-wheeler riders.

Same is the scene in other towns including the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram. Ministers, legislators and all top bureaucrats are remaining within their houses.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the public to utilise the day for cleaning their house premises.  The chief minister cancelled the daily press briefing after the review meeting on Covid-19 as well.

Meanwhile, more district administrations in the state have started to impose stringent restrictions to prevent virus spread.

Tags: janata curfew, chief minister pinarayi vijayan, kochi metro, kerala state road transport corporation (ksrtc)., vyttila
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


