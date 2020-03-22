Nation Current Affairs 22 Mar 2020 India's corona ...
India's corona toll rises to 5: Another COVID-19 patient dies in Mumbai

PTI
Published Mar 22, 2020, 11:33 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2020, 11:33 am IST
The patient had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease
Commuters walk at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj railway terminus during a one-day Janata (civil) curfew imposed amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Mumbai on March 22, 2020. (AFP)
 Commuters walk at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj railway terminus during a one-day Janata (civil) curfew imposed amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Mumbai on March 22, 2020. (AFP)

Mumbai: A 63-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the toll in Maharashtra to two, a health official said.

The man was admitted to the H N Reliance Hospital here on Saturday.

 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement said the patient had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease.

He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death, the statement said.

Earlier this week, another COVID-19 patient died in Mumbai.

With this, the toll has gone up to two in the state, with both deaths reported from Mumbai.

The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Of the 10 new cases, six are in Mumbai and four in Pune, they said.

...
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


