Government shuts borders as Janata Curfew begins in Karnataka

PTI
Published Mar 22, 2020, 11:40 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2020, 11:40 am IST
All class 10 exams postponed as well
Streets in the capital city and other parts of the state wore a deserted look as the 'Janata curfew' began on Sunday morning. (AFP)
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to shut state borders, also postpone all exams including LC (class 10), aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 virus, chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday.

Streets in the capital city and other parts of the state wore a deserted look as the 'Janata curfew' proposed by prime minister Narendra Modi to help check the spread of coronavirus began.

 

The chief minister complimented and thanked people of the state for supporting the prime minister's call for observing the 'Janata Curfew'.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), janata curfew, pm narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


