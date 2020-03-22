Live: Coronavirus in India: Bihar reports first COVID-19 death

A GHMC worker sprays disinfectant on Sunday morning in the old city area of Charminar in Hyderabad. (image courtesy: Twitter)

A 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna

Another Chandigarh resident tests positive for coronavirus



One more person tested positive for coronavirus in UT Chandigarh, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection to six in the city. A young male, a resident of Chandigarh, was the secondary contact of the city's first coronavirus patient and was positive for coronavirus, said an official statement of UT Chandigarh Administration.

13,000 trains in India may be cancelled over covid19

The government of India is considering the option of cancelling 13,000 trains as covid19 cases went up in the country

Tamil Nadu reports one more positive coronavirus case

Second Covid19 death in Mumbai

Another COVID-19 patient dies in Mumbai. Death toll now two in Maharashtra: Officials. The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the 10 new cases, 6 are in Mumbai and 4 in Pune

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 5 in India, second death reported from Maharashtra: Health Ministry

Each of you is a valued soldier in this battle against COVID-19: PM Modi

Quality family time, television and some good food.



Each of you is a valued soldier in this battle against COVID-19.



Your being alert and cautious can help lakhs of other lives. #JantaCurfew https://t.co/zuoocrP4Th — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

Punjab announces lockdown till March 31

The Punjab government announced that the state will impose complete lockdown till March 31.

263 Indians evacuated from Italy brought back, sent to ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi

India cases climb to 324: Health Ministry

The number of people who tested positive for coronavirus in India has touched 324 in India. The government has ordered for a total shut down on Sunday to contain the spread of virus. The Janata curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for people to stay indoors between 7am and 9pm son Sunday.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Those willfully ignoring preventive measures to check coronavirus will be strictly dealt with

Majestic bus station in Bengaluru seen deserted during Janata Curfew

No passengers were seen at the Majestic Bus Station in Bengaluru on Sunday as people observe the self-imposed 14-hour 'Janta Curfew' that began at 7 am today and aimed at fighting the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Rajnath Singh working from home

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged all citizens to remain at home and make the 'Janata Curfew', which he termed as 'one of the biggest social distancing and mass awareness initiative against a pandemic', a success.

Janata curfew will add tremendous strength to Covid19 fight: PM Modi

In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences.



Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come.



Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/11HJsAWzVf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi reaches 27

SSLC examinations in Karnataka postponed

Karnataka has postponed the SSLC exams (Class X, state board). However, the last exam of 2nd PUC will be held as scheduled.

Shaheen Bagh protesters allege that a petrol bomb was hurled near the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest site today

Goa beaches, streets empty as people support 'Janata curfew'

Patna observes complete bandh in response to janata curfew

Karnataka government announced of sealing its borders with six states starting from today, in an attempt to prevent movement of people from across states and contain the transmission of Covid-19. Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru to treat coronavirus patients in isolation

Total lockdown in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has ordered total lockdown in the state till March 31, barring essential services, amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country. The deadly covid19 has claimed over 11,500 people across the world.

Jamia Teachers Association urges anti-CAA protestors to suspend agitation

The Jamia Millia Islamia University Teachers Association of has urged the anti-CAA protesters across the country to suspend their agitation, including that at Shaheen Bagh, in the face of coronavirus outbreak.