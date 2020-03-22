Nation Current Affairs 22 Mar 2020 Corona enters Mahara ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Corona enters Maharashtra-karnataka border as Dharwad resident tests positive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Mar 22, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2020, 1:00 pm IST
The patient had recently visited Australia and Dubai
The 33-year-old had come to the city on 12th March after touring Australia and Dubai. (PTI)
 The 33-year-old had come to the city on 12th March after touring Australia and Dubai. (PTI)

Hubballi: One resident of Hosayallapur layout in Dharwad has become the 21st COVID-19 positive person in Karnataka, indicating entry of coronavirus to Mumbai-Karnataka region.

He was admitted to a private hospital on 18th March after identified to have symptoms of the virus. The health officials had sent necessary samples for conducting tests in VDRL laboratory in Shivamogga.

 

The 33-year-old had come to the city on 12th March after touring Australia and Dubai.

The district administration has declared entire Hosayallapur layout as confinement zone and restricted people travelling any farther than 3 km radius of the locality.

Health officials are also tracing out people who could have come into contact with the virus-infected person. He is currently undergoing treatment at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

The administration has also set up check posts at various places in the twin cities to control the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, prime minister's call for Janata Curfew has evoked good response in North-Karnataka as people have been staying indoors since early morning on Sunday. All business establishments are shut and bus services are suspended.

Addressing the press, industries minister Jagadish Shettar said that separate laboratories will be set up in Hubballi and Belagavi as people of North-Karnataka have to depend on Bengaluru and Shivamogga to get their samples tested.

"We are facing the 2nd stage of coronavirus threat. We are conducting thermal screening of the passengers who land at Hubballi and Belagavi airports from Mumbai. We have directed private hospitals to provide necessary treatment to the people who are suspected to be infected with the virus. We also have other options to take action on private hospitals if they refuse to give treatment", Shettar said.

...
Tags: dharwad, shivamogga district, janata curfew, jagadish shettar, coronavirus (covid-19), hosayallapur, karnataka institute of medical sciences (kims)
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi


Related Stories

Government shuts borders as Janata Curfew begins in Karnataka
Prayers shortened in Karnataka mosques, faithful exempt from Sunday mass in Mangaluru

Latest From Nation

Muslim wedding. (Photo- Twitter)

No late-night weddings to be held in Old City

Representational image (PTI)

RTC drivers, the unsung heroes

Hyderabad The civic body has procured indelible-ink based home quarantine stamps to emboss on hands of returnees for spotting them easily.

Hyderabad sets up shadow teams to monitor returnees for corona disobedience

A vegetable vendor wears face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 in Mumbai, India. AP Photo

Has India entered stage three of Covid19 outbreak?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Has India entered stage three of Covid19 outbreak?

A vegetable vendor wears face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 in Mumbai, India. AP Photo

India's corona toll rises to 5: Another COVID-19 patient dies in Mumbai

Commuters walk at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj railway terminus during a one-day Janata (civil) curfew imposed amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Mumbai on March 22, 2020. (AFP)

Petrol bomb hurled near Shaheen Bagh protest site, none injured

Representational image

Live: Coronavirus in India: Bihar reports first COVID-19 death

A GHMC worker sprays disinfectant on Sunday morning in the old city area of Charminar in Hyderabad. (image courtesy: Twitter)

263 Indian students airlifted from Rome

Indian students and compassionate cases on board special Air India flight on Sunday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham