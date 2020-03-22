52 COVID19 cases in Kerala, more than half lakh under observation

Among the 12 new cases reported on Saturday, six are from Kasargod district and three each from Ernakulam and Kannur. (PTI)

Kochi: The number of novel coronavirus infected persons is rapidly increasing in Kerala with 12 more cases reported by Saturday evening. With this, the total number of COVID cases reported from the state has risen to 52, including the three patients recovered earlier.

Forty-nine patients are under treatment in various hospitals across the state. Among the 12 new cases reported on Saturday, six are from Kasargod district and three each from Ernakulam and Kannur.

A total of 53103 people are under observation including 228 persons in isolation wards of hospitals and the remaining under home quarantine.

With the fast increasing number of virus infection, the chief minister warned that the government will be forced to impose prohibitory orders if the public does not comply with the guidelines.

“While the majority of the public is strictly following the government instructions, a section of people are paying scanty regards to the advisory. These people are trying to sabotage the stringent defensive measures imposed to tide over the crisis. Strict measures will be taken against such persons,” the chief minister added.

“The state government has written to Indian Council of Medical Research to give permission for conducting a rapid test of Covid-19. A committee has been constituted with the chief secretary, home secretary and DGP to ensure availability of essential goods in the state. The Tamil Nadu government has informed that no goods vehicles will be blocked at border points,” said the chief minister.

Cases have been registered against individuals and religious institutions for organising mass gatherings in violation of the government order.

Most of the temples and churches have banned the entry of devotees while several trade bodies have asked its members to close the shops till March 31.

The chief minister also urged people to avoid long-distance journeys while there are no restrictions on travelling within one's own district.