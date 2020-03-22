Nation Current Affairs 22 Mar 2020 15 Dubai passengers ...
15 Dubai passengers with home quarantine stamp in Mumbai flee from airport, traced

PTI
Published Mar 22, 2020, 3:54 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2020, 3:54 pm IST
The passengers were planning go to Punjab by train from Mumbai, police said
A train station in Mumbai wears a deserted look (Image: PIB Maharashtra)
 A train station in Mumbai wears a deserted look (Image: PIB Maharashtra)

Mumbai: Fifteen passengers, who were given 'home quarantine' stamp on hands after their arrival in Mumbai from Dubai on Sunday, fled from the airport here without informing the authorities, but were later found outside a railway station, police said.

The passengers were planning go to Punjab by train from Mumbai, police said.

 

"The 15 passengers arrived at the Mumbai international airport from Dubai on Sunday. On their arrival, they were given 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands. However, they disappeared from the airport without informing the authorities," a police official said.

"Soon a search operation was launched by the police as well as civic and district authorities and they were traced outside Khar railway station here around 1 pm," senior inspector of Khar Police station Gajanan Kabdule told PTI.

These passengers were later handed over to the civic and district officials, who are in the process of making arrangement for their transport to Punjab by road, sources said.

Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


