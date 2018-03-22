Trolls haunt Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu over quitting NDA

Hyderabad: Soon after his walking out of the NDA, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was being trolled like never before. The latest attack was hashtag # UturnUncleCBN, summarising the U-turns he took in his 40-year political career since 1978 when he was a Congress MLA.

He appeared to be in a ‘safe’ zone when he was a friend of the Modi government and the attack was only by the Opposition YSRC, TRS and the Congress.

But after Mr Naidu called it quits from the NDA, many ad hoc handles had been trolling him. One significant point focused was that his career had been built on U-turns. A handle Sailaja tweeted, “The party (TDP) which ditched Vaijpayeeji’s govt and has moved out of NDA now talks of alliance dharma.”

Another read, “Naidu garu, is this your final ‘U-turn in politics?, the govt has allocated Rs 7.158.53 crore for Polavaram project. But CM Naidu hides this from the people of AP, so it helps him take a (final) U-turn.”

When Deccan Chronicle reached out to the TD’s IT Cell, which was well aware of the attacks, a cell member insisting on anonymity said, “It is a malicious campaign to tarnish the Chief Minister’s image. This is being done by people who want to weaken the CM and hurt the State’s sentiments.”

A morphed picture circulated was that of a TD MP standing outside Parliament in protest, holding a placard that read ‘Follow Alliance dharma’.

A few trolls called Mr Naidu an opportunistic politician. The hashtag # UturnUncleCBN had multiple tweets and retweets, many by anonymous handles. However going by the thread of tweets, it appear-ed that the handle was managed by individuals sore over Mr Naidu’s NDA exit.

The trolling did not spare the CM’s son and IT minister N. Lokesh. Handles questioned the wealth he amassed. Another picture doing the rounds was the ‘alleged’ number of companies owned by the Naidu family.