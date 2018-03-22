search on deccanchronicle.com
SC gives clean chit to Lalu's son Tej Pratap in Bihar journalist murder case

PTI
Published Mar 22, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
SC considered submission of ASG Aman Lekhi that CBI has not found any incriminating material against the RJD leader.
Supreme Court ordered closure of proceedings against Tej Pratap and gave the slain journalist's widow the liberty to get her plea revised if some incriminating material surfaces in the future. (Photo: File/PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed proceedings against former Bihar minister Tej Pratap, son of jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the murder case of a Siwan-based journalist.

The apex court had asked the CBI to investigate allegations relating to media reports featuring photographs and videos that showed Pratap, former Bihar health minister, along with two absconding accused, Mohd Kaif and Javed, who are presently in judicial custody in the Rajdeo Ranjan murder case.

 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the submission of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aman Lekhi that CBI has not found any incriminating material against the RJD leader.

The bench ordered closure of proceedings against Tej Pratap and gave the slain journalist's widow the liberty to get her plea revised if some incriminating material surfaces in the future.

Tags: bihar journalist murder, tej pratap yadav, supreme court, rajdeo ranjan murder case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




