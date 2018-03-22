search on deccanchronicle.com
Pak envoy to return, to host 'Pakistan National Day' event at Delhi tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 22, 2018, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 2:16 pm IST
Earlier, Pak Foreign Office had said that the high commissioner would stay back for an indefinite period. 
Pakistan had asked Mahmood to return home for an unspecified time after Pakistan alleged that its diplomats in India were being 'harassed'. (Photo: Pakistan Embassy)
New Delhi: Days after Pakistan Foreign Office informed that its High Commissioner to India will not return anytime soon, Islamabad will send back its envoy Sohail Mahmood to India who will host 'Pakistan National Day' function at the High Commission in Delhi on Friday.

Earlier last week, Pakistan Foreign Office official had said that the high commissioner would stay back for an indefinite period. 

 

Pakistan had asked Mahmood to return home for an unspecified time after Pakistan alleged that its diplomats in India were being "harassed". The move was downplayed by the Ministry of External Affairs as "routine".

Pakistan had also accused the Indian officials of intimidating the children of a senior diplomat while they were on their way to school. 

The Pakistan high commission alleged that the children were harassed and blocked by Indian authorities while they were on their way to the British School.

Pakistan had also summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh over the alleged harassment of officials and families of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

In reply to all the allegations, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said that the Indian High Commission in Islamabad was also facing a "litany of issues" which have not been resolved for several months by that country.

