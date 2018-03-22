Kaleshwaram project will irrigate 37 lakh acres: Harish Rao

Massive tunnels and underground structures that are part of the Kaleshwaram Project. (Photo: File/Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: The Kaleshwaram Project will irrigate 37.8 lakh acres of land in the state as a result of being redesigned by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, irrigation minister T. Harish Rao said on Wednesday.

“Once completed, the Kaleshwaram Project will turn Telangana into Konaseema and emerge as the seed bowl of India. Three barrages for the project have been completed in a record time of 20 months,” Mr Harish Rao said while speaking in the Legislative Assembly.

He lashed out at the Opposition for suggesting that the TRS government was redesigning irrigation projects to escalate project costs, to benefit contractors and accept huge kickbacks from them in return.

“We are redesigning projects for the benefit of the public, and not for monetary or political gain. The CM’s dream is to create an irrigation and drinking water infrastructure that will last a hundred years. The aim is to turn the once-parched Telangana into a verdant state,” Mr Harish Rao said.

Describing the Opposition’s allegations as Goebbels’ propaganda and a sme-ar campaign, Mr Harish Rao said that it was the Congress that had looted public money, turning Jalayagnam into dhanayagnam by giving mobilisation advances to contractors and implementing the EPC system to pay them before the commencement of project works, in exchange for commissions.

He said that the Pranahi-tha-Chevella Project conce-ived by the Congress government had not been appr-oved by the Centre because it had been ill-planned.

“Because of the redesigning of the Kaleshwaram project and proposals for the construction of dams at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla, on the Godavari, where water is abundant, the Centre was convinced and granted approvals. The project has become a reality because the CM redesigned it,” Mr Harish Rao said.

BJP floor leader G. Kishan Reddy alleged that estimates for projects had been inflated to benefit contractors and receive kickbacks in return.

Mr Harish Rao said the BJP leader was known for his enthusiasm which resulted in his making such sweeping remarks. “He is also known for acknowledging his mistakes, and maybe he will do so once again,” he said.

Harish introduces Bill to vest DGP appointment power to TS

The state government on Wednesday introduced “The Telangana Police (Selection and Appointment of Director-General of Police (Head of Police Force)) Bill, 2018” in the Legislative Assembly.

Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao moved the Bill in the House on behalf of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The Bill is aimed to vest powers with the state government on the appointment of DGP.

At present, the government has to empanel probable candidates for the post and refer it to the UPSC to shortlist the names and send it back to the state for a final decision.