Centre opposes PIL seeking to debar convicted politicians

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Mar 22, 2018, 1:34 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 1:34 am IST
At present the Election Commission has the power only to recognise a political party but not to de-recognise it for various reasons.
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday made it clear in the Supreme Court that there is no provision in existing law to debar convicted lawmakers or other persons from forming a political party and becoming its office-bearer.

The Centre made this assertion in response to the court’s notice in a PIL seeking a ban on convicted persons from forming a political party and becoming its office-bearer. The court while issuing notice to the Centre said it would examine whether Election Commission could de-register political parties which are headed by convicted persons. At present the Election Commission has the power only to recognise a political party but not to de-recognise it for various reasons.

 

The petitioner BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyaya cited the instance of Lalu Prasad Yadav, O.P. Chautala and Ms. Sasikala who have been convicted in major scams but still hold highest political post. 

Similarly, charges have been framed by the court in serious cases against Suresh Kalmadi, A. Raja, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Madhu Koda, Ashok Chavan, Akabaruddin Owaisi, Mrs. Kanimozhi, Ms. Mayawati and many others who are holding top posts in the parties.

