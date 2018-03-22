search on deccanchronicle.com
Cambridge Analytica disgrace hits BJP, Congress, JD(U)

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 22, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 1:02 am IST
This newspaper had been consistently covering the sting operation and its fallout across the world.
 The screenshot put out by the OBI on LinkedIn.

New Delhi: Hours after Congress leader Manish Tewari said the Election Commission should investigate which party had or has links with disgraced firm Cambridge Analytica, the BJP on Wednesday fielded Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who tried to drag the Opposition party into the controversy.

While the minister accused the Congress of having “links” with the data analytics firm, the Congress claimed the BJP and JD(U) had used the services of the disgraced firm’s Indian business partner, Ovelina Business Intelligence, during the Delhi Assembly elections. 

 

It was further revealed that OBI was also involved in the party’s Mission 272+ (BJP’s slogan for the 2014 general election) and provided additional support in Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Delhi.

Cambridge Analytica has been in the eye of the storm after its CEO Alexander Nix in a sting operation, boasted about using sex workers, bribes and misinformation to help political candidates win votes. This information also raised doubts about whether the London-based election consultancy had used personal information from Facebook. It was alleged that Cambridge Analytica had used data mined from Facebook in the voter research it conducted, including for Donald Trump during his election campaign.

