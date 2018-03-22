search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After India's missile flight test success, Pak gets tracking system from China

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 22, 2018, 6:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 6:57 pm IST
China is the first country to export such sensitive equipment to Pakistan, according to report.
The report attributed the sale of the equipment to Pakistan to India testing the most advanced nuclear-ready intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Agni-V with a range long enough to hit Beijing or Shanghai. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The report attributed the sale of the equipment to Pakistan to India testing the most advanced nuclear-ready intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Agni-V with a range long enough to hit Beijing or Shanghai. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: In an unprecedented deal, China has sold Pakistan a powerful optical tracking and measurement system that could speed up the Pakistani military’s development of multi-warhead missiles, a media report said.

Zheng Mengwei, a researcher with the CAS Institute of Optics and Electronics in Chengdu, Sichuan province, confirmed to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post that Pakistan had bought a highly sophisticated, large-scale optical tracking and measurement system from China. 

 

The Pakistani military recently deployed the Chinese-made system "at a firing range" for use in testing and developing new missiles, he said. 

According to a statement on the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) website, China is the first country to export such sensitive equipment to Pakistan.

The report attributed the sale of the equipment to Pakistan to India testing the most advanced nuclear-ready intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Agni-V with a range long enough to hit Beijing or Shanghai.

Earlier in January, India successfully test-fired its nuclear capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5 - the most advanced missile in the Agni series with a strike range of over 5000 kms, which brings the whole of Asia and China as well parts of Europe and Africa within its nuclear strike envelope.

Agni-5 is most advanced missile in the Agni series with new technologies incorporated in it in terms of navigation and guidance, warhead and engine.

Earlier on Thursday, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully flight tested from Rajasthan's Pokhran test range.

The missile flies almost three times the speed of sound at Mach 2.8 and has a range of 290 km.

The range of the BrahMos missile, an Indo-Russia joint venture, can be extended up to 400 km as certain technical restrictions were lifted after India became a full member of the Missile Technology Control Regime or MTCR in 2016.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: agni-5, missile, intercontinental ballistic missile, indo-pak ties, indo-sino ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Study reveals therapy not drugs are the way to cure chronic back or arthritis pain

Opioids are no better than these other drugs at reducing how much pain interferes with daily activities like walking, working, sleeping. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dr Coffee shares the recipe to a perfect cup of coffee

Keeping the beans in the fridge helps keep the flavour of the beans intact. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New iOS 11 bug steals users of their privacy

Siri is able to read and dictate the messages when the option is enabled, i.e. when content is hidden from notifications.
 

After touching post for mom, Aamir has his adorable ‘babies’ for company in 2nd pic

Aamir Khan recently took a break from his 'Thugs of Hindostan' shoot to spend time with his mother on his birthday.
 

AI-powered rectangular box can detect Alzheimer’s beforehand

The AI-powered box tracks the moments of the people and detects their behavioural patterns. (Photo: MIT Technology Review)
 

itel S42 review: A good smartphone on a budget

If you are looking for a good smartphone on a budget, then the itel S42 could be considered.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Houses paralysed for 14 days, Govt to hold talks with oppn to break logjam

At a press conference, Goel noted that over Rs 2.5 lakh is spent per minute in running Parliament, and asked opposition parties to raise their issues and debate them in the two Houses. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Tamil Nadu forest fire: Death toll climbs to 18 as woman dies in hospital

An injured trekker being rushed to a government hospital in Theni district. (Photo: PTI/File)

CCTV cameras switched off, ICU cleared for Jayalalithaa: Apollo chief

Reddy said that the cameras were turned off because Jayalalithaa was the only patient occupying the 24-bed intensive care unit. (Photo: File)

Cambridge Analytica behind Rahul's 'Gabbar Singh Tax', implies I-T minister

Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, 'The company is known for aggressive fake news, below standard campaign. Do I need to record before you the language of Rahul Gandhi, Gabbar Singh Tax and the whole social media campaign?' (Photo: File | Twitter | @BJP4India)

Officials told me to say they had not died: Harjit Masih on Indians killed in Iraq

Harjit Masih, the only survivor among the 40 India hostages by ISIS in Iraq’s Mosul, has claimed that he had been told by the officials in India to not say that his co-workers had died. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham