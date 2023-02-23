  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2023 Two more dog bites c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two more dog bites cases reported in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RACHEL DAMMALA
Published Feb 23, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2023, 12:30 am IST
According to authorities, four to five street dogs attacked Rishi, 4, on Tuesday night while he was playing with his three friends near his home in Chaitanyapuri's Maruthi Nagar Colony. Rishi was chased by the stray dogs, who bit him on the back and right leg. while his friends managed to escape. (Representational Image)
 According to authorities, four to five street dogs attacked Rishi, 4, on Tuesday night while he was playing with his three friends near his home in Chaitanyapuri's Maruthi Nagar Colony. Rishi was chased by the stray dogs, who bit him on the back and right leg. while his friends managed to escape. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: After a pack of stray dogs killed a four-year-old boy in Amberpet by mauling him to death, two more dog bite cases have been reported. A boy was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while playing with his friends outside his home on Tuesday night, while a toddler was bitten on his head by a street dog on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, four to five street dogs attacked Rishi, 4, on Tuesday night while he was playing with his three friends near his home in Chaitanyapuri's Maruthi Nagar Colony. Rishi was chased by the stray dogs, who bit him on the back and right leg. while his friends managed to escape.

"We rushed outside as soon as we heard the boys screaming and were able to drive the dogs away. My son bled through his arms, leg, and back from the bite,” said Bhagyalakshmi, Rishi's mother. Rishi initially received first aid at a nearby clinic before being shifted to a hospital in Narayanaguda for treatment.

In another incident reported on Wednesday, a stray dog attacked a toddler outside his home. The dog seized the boy's arm and bit him on the scalp before attacking another boy who tried to chase it away in order to help his injured friend. This dog is said to have bitten five people in the area, with the most recent attack on Wednesday causing terror among colony members.

...
Tags: stray dogs, rishi, bhagyalakshmi, toddler
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Modi launched the Amrit Sarovar Mission on April 24, 2022, with an objective to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in each district. (PTI Photo)

PM reviews projects under Amrit Sarovar Mission with chief secretaries

MGM Hospital superintendent Dr. Chandrasekhar told DC that soon after they had been alerted, they put Dr. Preethi on ventilator and conducted all tests along with a CT scan. He maintained that they did not find any injection mark on the body of the PG student. Police officials, who examined the room of PG students, did not find any syringe or bottle.(Representional DC Image)

Complaint of suicide attempt by KMC student in Hanamkonda

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said that even top officers like district collectors and executive engineers are not aware of a basic thing that only an officer with the rank of secretary to the government, can represent the state, especially while filing an appeal against orders. (Representional Image: DC)

Telangana HC chides collector for unilaterally filing appeal on state’s behalf

During his padayatra, Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised people of Gajuwaka that he would resolve the issue if elected to power. Accordingly, he has fulfilled his promise. (DC)

AP government gives land rights to thousands in Gajuwaka



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Doctors concerned as cases of viral infections rise across Telangana

File Photo (ANI/Twitter)

Yediyurappa turns emotional during his last speech in Karnataka Assembly

BS Yediyurappa (File Photo- ANI)

Amit Shah to visit Karnataka, MP and Bihar from Feb 23

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Dog menace in Hyderabad: Congress demands mayor's resignation

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday directed GHMC officials to conduct an inquiry into the killing of four-year-old Pradeep by stray dogs (Twitter/@GadwalvijayaTRS)

Environment conservation is commitment and not compulsion for India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->