  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2023 Relocating dogs is a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Relocating dogs is an offence, say pet lovers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Feb 23, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2023, 7:35 am IST
"It is unlawful to relocate stray dogs, but many of them are being relocated. People in affluent pockets of the city are bribing officials or employing dog catchers to relocate the stray dogs to the city's outskirts,” claimed Gowri Vandana, president of Animal Shelter for Rescue. (File Photo)
 "It is unlawful to relocate stray dogs, but many of them are being relocated. People in affluent pockets of the city are bribing officials or employing dog catchers to relocate the stray dogs to the city's outskirts,” claimed Gowri Vandana, president of Animal Shelter for Rescue. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The horrifying incident in which a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of dogs appears to have sparked a divide in opinion, with some locals seeking relocation and others maintaining that such an action is illegal and an offence.

According to the World Health Organisation and the Animal Welfare Board of India, killing or relocating stray dogs is an offence, said Gowri Vandana, president of Animal Shelter for Rescue. "It is unlawful to relocate stray dogs, but many of them are being relocated. People in affluent pockets of the city are bribing officials or employing dog catchers to relocate the stray dogs to the city's outskirts,” she claimed.

While the situation was unfortunate, stray dog lover Safali Revathi Bhalla believes political parties are using it to score brownie points. "Stray dogs are being mistreated. They are sterilised and then dumped on the streets," she stated.

...
Tags: who, animal welfare board of india (awbi), gowri vandana, stray dogs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Anoop after winning the lottery last year — PTI

Kerala's lottery man makes luck of the draw his life story, the state is all smiles

Sharad Pawar's daughter and NCP leader Supriya Sule — PTI

"Worrying": NCP MP Supriya Sule seeks probe into Sanjay Raut's claim of life threat

The session opened with presidential address of Intuc president G. Sanjeeva Reddy who urged delegates numbering about 7,000 and general council members to help unorganised workers in achieving decent employment and fair pay for a perfect purchasing power for the rural, agricultural and gig workers. (DC)

Help unorganised sector workers get jobs: INTUC

YSRC MLC candidate Seethamraju Sudhakar along with TTD Chairman, YV Subba Reddy, and party leaders takes part in a huge procession to file the nominations near Sampath Vinayak Temple in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (P Narasimha Murthy/DC)

Traffic jam during nomination process in Anantapur



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Doctors concerned as cases of viral infections rise across Telangana

File Photo (ANI/Twitter)

Yediyurappa turns emotional during his last speech in Karnataka Assembly

BS Yediyurappa (File Photo- ANI)

Dog menace in Hyderabad: Congress demands mayor's resignation

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday directed GHMC officials to conduct an inquiry into the killing of four-year-old Pradeep by stray dogs (Twitter/@GadwalvijayaTRS)

Amit Shah to visit Karnataka, MP and Bihar from today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Environment conservation is commitment and not compulsion for India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->