Relocating dogs is an offence, say pet lovers

"It is unlawful to relocate stray dogs, but many of them are being relocated. People in affluent pockets of the city are bribing officials or employing dog catchers to relocate the stray dogs to the city's outskirts,” claimed Gowri Vandana, president of Animal Shelter for Rescue. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The horrifying incident in which a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of dogs appears to have sparked a divide in opinion, with some locals seeking relocation and others maintaining that such an action is illegal and an offence.

According to the World Health Organisation and the Animal Welfare Board of India, killing or relocating stray dogs is an offence, said Gowri Vandana, president of Animal Shelter for Rescue. "It is unlawful to relocate stray dogs, but many of them are being relocated. People in affluent pockets of the city are bribing officials or employing dog catchers to relocate the stray dogs to the city's outskirts,” she claimed.

While the situation was unfortunate, stray dog lover Safali Revathi Bhalla believes political parties are using it to score brownie points. "Stray dogs are being mistreated. They are sterilised and then dumped on the streets," she stated.