  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2023 Nara Lokesh promises ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nara Lokesh promises Islamic Bank on coming to power in AP

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 22, 2023, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2023, 1:04 pm IST
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh (Twitter/@naralokesh)
 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh (Twitter/@naralokesh)

Sri Kalahasti: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh has promised to establish an Islamic Bank for the Muslim community of Andhra Pradesh on coming to power.

Resuming his marathon political walkathon (padayatra) 'Yuva Galam' after a two-day break on Tuesday, he said, I am promising to you that once the TDP forms the government again, this Islamic bank will be established.''

The second-in-command of the principal opposition party in Andhra Pradesh recalled that Minorities Corporation was founded by former Chief Minister and founder of TDP, late N T Rama Rao.

He alleged that the corporation was discontinued on Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming the CM and assured the minority community that he would bring it back to life once his party forms the government.

Further, the TDP leader alleged that Reddy discontinued all the welfare schemes introduced by N Chandrababu Naidu as the CM in the past, which he vowed to restore.

Meanwhile, Lokesh's padayatra reached 300 kms at Thondamanupuram panchayat in Sri Kalahasti Assembly constituency.

At the village, he alleged that cheap liquor has replaced pesticides, enabling the farmers to substitute the former with the latter.

Later, Lokesh promised to do justice to Gandla, Telikula and Deva Telikula communities, including the farmers he met as part of Yuva Galam.

...
Tags: islamic banking, nara lokesh, yuva galam padayatra, nara lokesh promises islamic bank
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Forest Department has launched a major operation to capture a wild elephant which killed two people in Kadaba Taluk. (Photo by arrangement)

Operation to capture killer elephant launched in Dakshina Kannada

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accorded a personal send-off to outgoing Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Gannavaram airport. (Twitter)

CM Jagan personally sees-off outgoing Governor at airport

Supreme COurt (PTI)

Karnataka hijab ban: Girls move SC for permission to take exam in headscarf

Andhra Pradesh Medical Council member Dr. D. Vara Prasada Rao exhorted post graduate doctors to follow ethical guidelines in patient care while being in the medical profession. –– PTI File Image

PG doctors told to follow ethical guidelines



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MHA sanctions Manish Sisodia's prosecution in snooping case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at his residence in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Karnataka hijab ban: Girls move SC for permission to take exam in headscarf

Supreme COurt (PTI)

Air India New York - Delhi flight diverted to Sweden after technical fault

Air India Delhi-bound flight from New York had to make a precautionary landing in Sweden's capital Stockholm after detecting technical glitches (Representational image: AFP)

Major NIA crackdown on nexus between gangsters, terrorists, drug mafia

Representational image - ANI

BBC documentary timed for UK polls: EAM Jaishankar

Coming a year just before the Lok Sabha polls of 2024, the external affairs minister questioned the timing of the documentary. (Source: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->