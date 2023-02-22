Nara Lokesh promises Islamic Bank on coming to power in AP

Sri Kalahasti: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh has promised to establish an Islamic Bank for the Muslim community of Andhra Pradesh on coming to power.

Resuming his marathon political walkathon (padayatra) 'Yuva Galam' after a two-day break on Tuesday, he said, I am promising to you that once the TDP forms the government again, this Islamic bank will be established.''

The second-in-command of the principal opposition party in Andhra Pradesh recalled that Minorities Corporation was founded by former Chief Minister and founder of TDP, late N T Rama Rao.

He alleged that the corporation was discontinued on Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming the CM and assured the minority community that he would bring it back to life once his party forms the government.

Further, the TDP leader alleged that Reddy discontinued all the welfare schemes introduced by N Chandrababu Naidu as the CM in the past, which he vowed to restore.

Meanwhile, Lokesh's padayatra reached 300 kms at Thondamanupuram panchayat in Sri Kalahasti Assembly constituency.

At the village, he alleged that cheap liquor has replaced pesticides, enabling the farmers to substitute the former with the latter.

Later, Lokesh promised to do justice to Gandla, Telikula and Deva Telikula communities, including the farmers he met as part of Yuva Galam.