Doctors concerned as cases of viral infections rise across Telangana

Hyderabad: Extreme changes in weather conditions spread over the past few days and mass gatherings of people at various venues are resulting in the fast spread of viral infections across the state, caution experts.

People from different age-groups are visiting nearby hospitals for treatment with many of them showing post-Covid-19 symptoms.

Pediatricians have expressed concern at the surge in cases of severe cold, cough and fever among children, who normally have such illnesses in November

and December. Ironically, these cases were very few in the peak winter season.

Youngsters and adults have also been complaining of severe cold, cough, throat infection and mild fever as a result of general medicine and ENT practitioners and pediatricians are attending more cases in recent times. Many people have started wearing face masks as a precautionary measure.

Noted pulmonologist Dr. K. Bhuma Reddy said that of late many people are

coming with cough, cold, running nose and fever complaints. Community spread

of viral infection might be the reason for this, he said. Dr. Reddy said that a huge relief was that such viral infections are not fatal.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, head of the department of critical care at GGH, Nizamabad, Dr. Kiran Madala said that there is no wave of Covid-19 across the country. The fear stems from the surge of Covid-19 cases in China. He said that since January-end movement of people has been extensive because of marriages and functions.

Normal cold will be cured within a short time but the present viral infection is severe and takes more time, he said. Edino virus might be causing severe viral infections, including in the interiors, he said.

Dr. Madala said that either weak efficacy of Covid-19 vaccination or post-Covid ailments are not reasons for the viral infections. There is no scope to hush-up Covid cases as states like Kerala are conducting tests quite effectively, he said.