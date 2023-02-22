CM Jagan personally sees-off outgoing Governor at airport

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accorded a personal send-off to outgoing Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Gannavaram airport. In an apparent sign of respect, Reddy bent down and touched the feet of Harichandan on the tarmac, as the latter was readying to fly out to Raipur, where he will assume the Governor's post.

Harichandan has been appointed as the governor of Chhattisgarh. Bidding adieu at an official farewell commemoration on Tuesday night, Reddy recalled that at a time when the relations between some state governments and Governors were marred by controversies, Harichandan brought more decorum and dignity to the gubernatorial post by facilitating utmost coordination between various constitutional bodies.

Chief Minister's wife Y S Bharati, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, AP Agri Mission Vice Chairman M. V. S. Nagi Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman K. Moshen Raju and others accompanied Reddy.