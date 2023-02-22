  
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah to visit Karnataka, MP and Bihar from today

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 22, 2023, 9:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2023, 7:34 am IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a visit to Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar from Thursday during which he will address public meetings and participate in other programmes, including an interactive session in Bengaluru, a tribal congregation in Satna and a meet of farmers and labourers in Patna.

Shah's visit to the three politically crucial states from February 23-25 is significant as the southern state is headed for assembly polls, expected in May, while elections are due in Madhya Pradesh later this year. The BJP is in power in both the states.

The BJP is also eyeing to make political gains in Bihar by expanding its support base and partnering new allies as it seeks to turn the tables on the ruling grandalliance of the RJD, JD(U), Congress and the Left in the state after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped his ties with the saffron party to make a new political formation.

BJP sources said the home minister will on Thursday participate in 'Vijay Sankalp Samavesh' in Karnataka's Bellary before addressing an interactive session on "Indian Polity 65 years Scenario and Paradigm Shift Under Modi" in Bengaluru.

Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh on February 24 where he will offer prayers at the Maa Sharda Shaktipeeth Temple in Satna, address a congregation of Kol tribals, an important voting segment, and inaugurate a medical college in the town.

In Bihar, he will address a rally in West Champaran on February 25 and participate in a meet of farmers and labourers in Patna, and later in the day pay obeisance at the Takht Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurdwara, they said.

The farmers and labourers meet is being held as part of the ongoing event to mark Sahajanand Saraswati's birth anniversary.

Born in 1889, Saraswati was a widely respected peasants' leader who came from the influential Bhumihar community. BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur is a key organiser of the event.

...
