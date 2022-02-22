Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2022 Tamil Nadu urban loc ...
Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: Counting of votes underway

ANI
Published Feb 22, 2022, 11:00 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2022, 11:00 am IST
The Urban Local Body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday for 12,607 posts
Counting of votes underway at GCT College, Coimbatore. (ANI)
Coimbatore: Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu urban local body elections are underway in various parts of the state.

The EVMs from strong rooms across the state have been brought to the counting centres.

 

The Urban Local Body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats.

The voting for the urban local body elections was held in a single phase.

In October 2016, the elections were scheduled but were postponed in the wake of the Madras High Court's direction. Subsequently, a host of developments, political and administrative, contributed to the delay.

There are 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts.

