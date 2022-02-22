Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2022 Tamil Nadu civic pol ...
Tamil Nadu civic polls: Transwoman, mother-son duo, husband and wife among winners

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2022, 6:31 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2022, 6:32 pm IST
As many as 57,778 candidates contested for 12,607 posts of ward members in 648 urban local bodies
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers celebrate after the party's lead in the local body elections, at the party headquarters, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers celebrate after the party's lead in the local body elections, at the party headquarters, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: A lady and her son, a woman and her husband are among the winners in the just concluded urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu, the results for which was declared on Tuesday.

In Madurai district's Sozhavandhan Town Panchayat, Ma Vallimayil and her son Ma Maruthupandiyan won from ward 13 and 8 respectively. Both were independents.

 

In Alanganallur Town Panchayat in the same district, DMK nominees, G L Renuka Easwari and her husband Ra Govindaraj won from ward 4 and 5 respectively.

In Kanchipuram's Kundrathur municipality, Banu Sathiyamurthy and her husband Ko Sathiyamurthy won from wards 17 and 18 on DMK tickets. Similar wins of nominees from the same family were witnessed in other regions as well.

A transwoman, Ra Ganga won on a DMK ticket from ward 38 of Vellore Municipal Corporation. A woman college student, E Sa Kowsiki won from ward 17 of Nagercoil Corporation and a member of top Tamil actor Vijay's fans association, Ja Mohammed Parvez won as an independent from Pudukottai Municipality's ward 4.

 

As many as 57,778 candidates contested for 12,607 posts of ward members in 648 urban local bodies.

Polls were announced last month by the TN State Election Commission for a total of 12,838 ward member posts in 649 urban civic bodies. The 649 urban local bodies are 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats.

Subsequently, polls for all the 12 wards in Kadambur town panchayat in Thoothukudi district were cancelled for violations.

For a town panchayat ward (Kanadukathan) in Sivaganga district, no nominations were filed. In total, 218 candidates were elected unopposed. Counting of votes is underway in 268 centres and the process of declaration of results is expected to be completed soon.

 

...
