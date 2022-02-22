Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2022 Lok Ayukta Ordinance ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lok Ayukta Ordinance: UDF walks out of Kerala Assembly

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2022, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2022, 4:22 pm IST
The opposition Congress has been urging the Governor to not sign the ordinance
Kerala Assembly (Photo: ANI/File)
 Kerala Assembly (Photo: ANI/File)

Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition Congress-led UDF on Tuesday staged a walkout in the Kerala Assembly protesting over the alleged reluctance of the Left government to discuss the recent Lok Ayukta ordinance which triggered a political controversy in the state.

They raised the ordinance issue during zero hour and wanted the House to discuss the matter suspending all other businesses but Law Minister P Rajeev objected to their demand saying that questioning an ordinance signed by the Governor through an adjournment motion would set a wrong precedent.

 

Strongly justifying the government action bringing the ordinance to amend some of the provisions of the state Lok Ayukta Act passed 22 years ago, he said none of the powers of the anti-corruption watchdog is taken away through the amendment and the Left government is the one which has always stood against corruption.

"The Legislative Assembly has the power to amend a law if that was found to be outdated," he pointed out.

Mocking at the government stand, Sunny Joseph (Congress), who sought notice for the motion, said they should ready to convince their coalition partner, CPI's state secretary Kanam Rajendran, who raised objection against the amendment, first before trying to convince the opposition about the ordinance.

 

Urging the government to explain what was the emergency need that prompted them to bring out the ordinance just before the Assembly session, opposition leader V D Satheesan said it was better to dissolve the constitutional body.

He also alleged that the government brought out the ordinance in a hasty manner as the agency was about to consider some cases against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He also asked if the Chief Minister was afraid since cases were registered against him.

As Speaker M B Rajesh rejected leave for the motion based on the government's reply, the opposition members registered protest and walked out of the House.

 

Despite stiff opposition raised by opposition parties, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan earlier this month gave his assent to the ordinance promulgated by the Left government in the state to curb the powers of the Lok Ayukta.

The opposition Congress has been urging the Governor to not sign the ordinance, saying the CPI(M)-led dispensation was trying to promulgate it at a time when complaints of several irregularities of the government were pending.

...
Tags: lokayukta act, kerala assembly, kerala assembly session
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Citizens hold placards during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (Photo: AP)

Right to wear hijab does not fall under Article 25 of Constitution: Karnataka govt

Bajrang Dal activists take part in a protest march in Karnataka's Shivamogga. (Photo: AFP)

Bajrang Dal activist murder: Congress behind killing, alleges Karnataka BJP MLA

With the direction, the court listed the petition for hearing on February 28. (Photo: PTI/File)

Plea in claims unauthorised lab conducting COVID tests at Kerala's Calicut airport

Women holding identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Centre bans apps, website, social media accounts of Punjab Politics TV



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP polls: 59 assembly constituencies to vote in 4th phase on Wednesday

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for the ongoing UP polls, in Lucknow, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

SC asks Centre, states if fundamental duties a must

Supreme Court. (Photo:PTI)

Navy showcases latest indigenous acquisitions during Fleet Review

President Ram Nath Kovind with First Lady Savita Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during Presidential Fleet Review-2022, in Visakhapatnam. (PTI Photo)

Centre bans apps, website, social media accounts of Punjab Politics TV

Women holding identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Biological E's Corbevax vaccine granted approval for use in children aged 12-18

Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against the coronavirus infection. (Photo: Biological E/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->