It is not proper for a CM to compare two states: Pinarayi Vijayan on Yogi's remarks

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2022, 12:40 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2022, 12:40 pm IST
His comments can be viewed only as an inappropriate one made with political interests, Vijayan told the state Assembly
Pinarayi Vijayan and Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
 Pinarayi Vijayan and Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday termed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath's recent alleged disparaging remarks against the southern state as an "inappropriate" one made with political interests.

While referring to the recent episode in the state Assembly, he said he has a view that it is not appropriate for a Chief Minister to compare two states and so he does not want to go deep into the details of the issue.

 

"Kerala is far ahead in various sectors and the growth the state has achieved is unparalleled. His comments can be viewed only as an inappropriate one made with political interests," Vijayan told the state Assembly.

In a video message to the electorate ahead of the UP Assembly polls earlier this month, Adityanath had warned them that the north Indian state could soon become a Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala if they commit any mistakes in the election.

Hitting back at Adityanath, Vijayan, who is also a senior CPI(M) leader, had said if the north Indian state develops like Kerala, people will enjoy peace and better living conditions.

 

If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want, the Kerala CM said in a tweet. Vijayan also tweeted the same in Hindi and tagged his UP counterpart. 

...
Tags: chief minister yogi adityanath, chief minister pinarayi viajayan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


