Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2022 Centre bans apps, we ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre bans apps, website, social media accounts of Punjab Politics TV

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2022, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2022, 1:21 pm IST
The channel is linked to banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ)
Women holding identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)
 Women holding identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday blocked applications, website and social media accounts of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV', which is linked to banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), for allegedly attempting to use an online platform to disturb public order during assembly elections.

The SFJ has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

 

Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on February 18 to block the digital media resources of 'Punjab Politics TV', it said.

The ministry noted that the content of the blocked apps, websites and social media accounts had had the potential to incite communal disharmony, separatism and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state, and public order.

 

It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections.

Government of India remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India's sovereignty and integrity, the ministry said.

Assembly polls were held in Punjab on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.

...
Tags: punjab assembly elections, 2022 punjab elections, punjab elections 2022, punjab politics, sikhs for justice (sfj)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Bajrang Dal activists take part in a protest march in Karnataka's Shivamogga. (Photo: AFP)

Bajrang Dal activist murder: Congress behind killing, alleges Karnataka BJP MLA

With the direction, the court listed the petition for hearing on February 28. (Photo: PTI/File)

Plea in claims unauthorised lab conducting COVID tests at Kerala's Calicut airport

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers holding placards of Party President and Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin, celebrate after the party's victory in the local body elections, at the party headquarters, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu local body polls: DMK takes massive lead in with 281 wards

The awards are scheduled for Friday evening and will be presented by Chief Guest Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (DC file photo)

Awards for sale: New glam sham for fame hungry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP polls: 59 assembly constituencies to vote in 4th phase on Wednesday

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for the ongoing UP polls, in Lucknow, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

SC asks Centre, states if fundamental duties a must

Supreme Court. (Photo:PTI)

Navy showcases latest indigenous acquisitions during Fleet Review

President Ram Nath Kovind with First Lady Savita Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during Presidential Fleet Review-2022, in Visakhapatnam. (PTI Photo)

Biological E's Corbevax vaccine granted approval for use in children aged 12-18

Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against the coronavirus infection. (Photo: Biological E/File)

Karnataka HC to govt: If institutions permit hijab, will you object?

Citizens hold placards and candles in support of the hijab wearing students, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->