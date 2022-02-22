Centre bans apps, website, social media accounts of Punjab Politics TV

Women holding identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday blocked applications, website and social media accounts of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV', which is linked to banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), for allegedly attempting to use an online platform to disturb public order during assembly elections.

The SFJ has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on February 18 to block the digital media resources of 'Punjab Politics TV', it said.

The ministry noted that the content of the blocked apps, websites and social media accounts had had the potential to incite communal disharmony, separatism and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state, and public order.

It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections.

Government of India remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India's sovereignty and integrity, the ministry said.

Assembly polls were held in Punjab on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.