Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2022 Bajrang Dal activist ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bajrang Dal activist's murder: 2 more detained in Shivamogga

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2022, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2022, 12:02 pm IST
Harsha was stabbed to death on Sunday night at Bharathi Nagar in the city allegedly by a group of men
Police personnel attempt to maintain law and order as rioters pelt stones, amid tension over the murder of a member of Bajrang Dal on Sunday night, in Shivamogga. (Photo: PTI)
 Police personnel attempt to maintain law and order as rioters pelt stones, amid tension over the murder of a member of Bajrang Dal on Sunday night, in Shivamogga. (Photo: PTI)

Shivamogga: Two more persons have been detained in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist here, police sources said on Tuesday.

Three people were already arrested in relation to the case and they are residents of this district headquarters town, they said.

 

Harsha was stabbed to death on Sunday night at Bharathi Nagar in the city allegedly by a group of men, who had arrived in a car. Police suspect the involvement of seven people in the murder.

"Investigations are underway to find out their (those arrested and detained) links with various political and social outfits", sources said.

In view of the tense situation, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today as well.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are also in force here.

Three police teams have been formed to track the others murderers who are at large, they added.

 

Following the incident, the city witnessed violence, arson, stone-pelting and damage to the properties during the funeral procession on Monday that left at least three persons, including a photo journalist and a policewoman, injured. Several two-wheelers were either damaged or torched.

Police tried to bring the situation under control by firing in the air and lathi charge to disperse the crowd, and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place.

Police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of the city. The district authorities have appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm.

 

A few BJP leaders including Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa and Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje claimed a conspiracy behind Harsha's murder, and demanded NIA probe into it.

Eshwarappa, who is from the district alleged that "Musalman goondas" are behind Harsha's murder.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh alleged that Harsha was killed by jihadi fundamentalists for his opposition to Hijab at educational institutions.

...
Tags: bajrang dal, bajrang dal activists
Location: India, Karnataka, Shimoga


Latest From Nation

Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. (Photo: Biological E)

CDL Kasauli clears almost 6.5 crore doses of Corbevax: Sources

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for the ongoing UP polls, in Lucknow, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

UP polls: 59 assembly constituencies to vote in 4th phase on Wednesday

Counting of votes underway at GCT College, Coimbatore. (ANI)

Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: Counting of votes underway

Families of COVID-19 victims, who have not received financial assistance, during a hearing at the residence of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, at Byculla in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Active COVID-19 cases in India settle below two lakh after 49 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP polls: 59 assembly constituencies to vote in 4th phase on Wednesday

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for the ongoing UP polls, in Lucknow, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

SC asks Centre, states if fundamental duties a must

Supreme Court. (Photo:PTI)

Navy showcases latest indigenous acquisitions during Fleet Review

President Ram Nath Kovind with First Lady Savita Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during Presidential Fleet Review-2022, in Visakhapatnam. (PTI Photo)

Biological E's Corbevax vaccine granted approval for use in children aged 12-18

Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against the coronavirus infection. (Photo: Biological E/File)

Karnataka HC to govt: If institutions permit hijab, will you object?

Citizens hold placards and candles in support of the hijab wearing students, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->