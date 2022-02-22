Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2022 Andhra Pradesh govt ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh govt curtails Phase-2 works of Mana Badi: Nadu-Nedu project

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2022, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2022, 1:02 pm IST
The government originally targeted February 1 for commencing the Nadu-Nedu Phase-2 works
On August 16 last year, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the second phase of his flagship programme 'Mana Badi: Nadu-Nedu'. (Photo: Twitter/File)
 On August 16 last year, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the second phase of his flagship programme 'Mana Badi: Nadu-Nedu'. (Photo: Twitter/File)

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has drastically curtailed the Phase-2 works of Mana Badi: Nadu-Nedu to only 3,199 schools as banks showed little interest to lend money for the ambitious programme.

On August 16 last year, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the second phase of his flagship programme 'Mana Badi: Nadu-Nedu' (our school, then and now) to refurbish over 16,368 state-run schools in the state at a cost of Rs 4,535 crore.

 

But now, Special Chief Secretary (School Education) B Rajsekhar issued an order on February 19 according administrative sanction for taking up Nadu-Nedu works in only 3,199 schools at a cost of Rs 2,538.96 crore.

In fact, during a recent review meeting with the CM, the School Education Department authorities said they would be taking up the Phase-2 works in 12,680 schools with an estimated expenditure of over Rs 4,500 crore.

A top official of the School Education Department, however, told PTI that the Phase-2 programme was being limited to whatever loan amount the government was likely to get.

 

Depending on the availability of funds, we will expand the programme, the official added.

According to Rajsekhar, the School Education Department submitted a detailed project report to Nabard in September last year for taking up works in 3,828 schools with an expenditure of Rs 3,128 crore.

Subsequently, a revised proposal was submitted for 3,705 schools at a cost of Rs 2,538.96 crore.

Nabard approval is needed for the revised list of 3,705 schools, he noted, citing a letter by the Commissioner of School Education.

While Nabard approval is still awaited, the government accorded administrative sanction for only Rs 2,539 crore for works in 3,199 schools.

 

Of the total 3,199, additional classrooms will be built in 1,196 schools at a cost of Rs 1,378 crore.

Additional classrooms and infrastructure will be developed in 2,003 schools with an expenditure of Rs 1,161 crore under the Nabard Rural Infrastructure Development Fund-27.

The government originally targeted February 1 for commencing the Nadu-Nedu Phase-2 works but with contractors shying away the programme may be further delayed, officials said.

Giving a fresh coat of paint to government school buildings with thematic pictorials adorning the walls, installing new furniture in classrooms along with fans and fluorescent lights, building swanky-clean toilets, providing safe drinking water, setting up of English language labs and building kitchen sheds for preparing mid-day meal were the main works under Mana Badi: Nadu-Nedu.

 

In all, the government proposed to give a complete facelift to over 45,500 schools in the state in three phases by 2024 at a total cost of Rs 16,000 crore.

In the Phase-1, 15,715 schools were covered last year, on which the government spent Rs 3,699 crore.

Works in several hundred schools, even in the Phase-1, are still continuing mainly due to dearth of money. Only last week the government released Rs 302 crore for completed works while another Rs 300 crore is required for the ongoing Phase-1 works, official sources said.

...
Tags: mana badi nadu-nedu programme, mana badi-nadu nedu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

Bajrang Dal activists take part in a protest march in Karnataka's Shivamogga. (Photo: AFP)

Bajrang Dal activist murder: Congress behind killing, alleges Karnataka BJP MLA

With the direction, the court listed the petition for hearing on February 28. (Photo: PTI/File)

Plea in claims unauthorised lab conducting COVID tests at Kerala's Calicut airport

Women holding identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Centre bans apps, website, social media accounts of Punjab Politics TV

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers holding placards of Party President and Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin, celebrate after the party's victory in the local body elections, at the party headquarters, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu local body polls: DMK takes massive lead in with 281 wards



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP polls: 59 assembly constituencies to vote in 4th phase on Wednesday

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for the ongoing UP polls, in Lucknow, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

SC asks Centre, states if fundamental duties a must

Supreme Court. (Photo:PTI)

Navy showcases latest indigenous acquisitions during Fleet Review

President Ram Nath Kovind with First Lady Savita Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during Presidential Fleet Review-2022, in Visakhapatnam. (PTI Photo)

Biological E's Corbevax vaccine granted approval for use in children aged 12-18

Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against the coronavirus infection. (Photo: Biological E/File)

Karnataka HC to govt: If institutions permit hijab, will you object?

Citizens hold placards and candles in support of the hijab wearing students, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->