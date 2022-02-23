Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2022 AIS officers’ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AIS officers’ cadre allotment raises eyebrows

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Feb 23, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2022, 12:05 am IST
CS on dock over clinging to TS cadre despite CAT orders
Telangana High Court is scheduled to take up a case filed against the very continuation of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and a few other officers in Telangana on Wednesday. (Photo:PTI)
 Telangana High Court is scheduled to take up a case filed against the very continuation of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and a few other officers in Telangana on Wednesday. (Photo:PTI)

HYDERABAD: The cadre allotment for All India Services (AIS) officers between the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continues to be a bone of contention even as the Telangana High Court is scheduled to take up a case filed against the very continuation of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and a few other officers in Telangana on Wednesday.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) filed the case challenging a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that changed the cadre of the Chief Secretary and other officials to Telangana though they were originally allotted to AP cadre. The DoPT filed the case more than four years ago but it never came up for hearing in the court so far.

 

Ironically, the Chief Secretary who has been surviving in Telangana on a CAT order will also have to appear in person before the same CAT on February 25 to explain why he did not implement another order of the CAT that facilitated the shift of cadre of IPS officer Abhishek Mohanty from AP to Telangana just on the lines of Somesh Kumar. Mohanty got a favourable order from CAT about four months ago and got himself relieved from AP cadre but the Telangana government has not taken him in.

“The action of the contemnor (Somesh Kumar) amounts to selective discrimination and is unjust and inequitable in addition to being contemptuous,” alleged Mohanty in his petition filed before CAT pressing for contempt.

 

The officials were concerned about the discriminatory approach of the top brass of the administration in implementing the CAT orders on cadre shifting. For instance, senior bureaucrat Y. Srilakshmi was allotted Telangana cadre but obtained an order from CAT to shift to AP cadre and Somesh Kumar implemented the CAT order within five days and relieved Srilakshmi. “Whereas the same promptitude is not shown by the contemnor (Somesh Kumar) in the instant case (of Mohanty) even after lapse of more than 90 days of the issue of CAT order,” alleged Mohanty.

 

The DoPT was also to be blamed for the mess up, said a retired bureaucrat, questioning its silence over Srilakshmi’s cadre shift. “The DoPT at least challenged the CAT order in the High Court in case of Somesh Kumar and others though it never bothered to pursue the case. But, in the case of Srilakshmi, the DoPT did not even challenge the CAT order,” he added.

...
Tags: chief secretary somesh kumar, department of personnel and training (dopt), all india services (ais), central administrative tribunal (cat)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Officials from the fire control room said they received a call at 2:05pm and two fire tenders rushed to the spot from the Secunderabad Fire Station. (Representational Image/ ANI)

Electric bus of TSRTC catches fire; no injuries

Senior IAS officer K.S Jawahar Reddy. (Twitter)

K.S Jawahar Reddy was on Tuesday brought into the CM’s Office

Former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah. (DC Image)

KCR’s ‘third front’ plan impossible: Ponnala

Election officials look up a duty chart that shows their allotted polling stations on the eve of the fourth phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh state elections in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

Lakhimpur, Unnao go to polls today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre bans apps, website, social media accounts of Punjab Politics TV

Women holding identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the Punjab Assembly elections, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Biological E's Corbevax vaccine granted approval for use in children aged 12-18

Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against the coronavirus infection. (Photo: Biological E/File)

Karnataka HC to govt: If institutions permit hijab, will you object?

Citizens hold placards and candles in support of the hijab wearing students, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covovax vaccine for children aged 12-17

Covovax is manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax. A vial of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine. (Photo: AP)

DCGI grants restricted EUA to COVID jab Corbevax for 12-18 age group

EUA to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for the 12 to 18 years age group, subject to certain conditions. (Representational Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->