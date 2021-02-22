Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2021 Puducherry CM Naraya ...
Puducherry CM Narayanasamy loses confidence vote, Congress government falls

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2021, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2021, 1:14 pm IST
Narayanasamy and his ruling side MLAs later walked out before the motion was put for voting
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (ANI)
 Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (ANI)

Puducherry: The Congress-led government in Puducherry on Monday lost the confidence vote sought by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, in the face of its depleted strength of 11 against the opposition's 14 following resignation of ruling dispensation MLAs, including a DMK legislator.

Though Narayanasamy moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the Assembly met for a special one-day session, he and his ruling side MLAs later walked out before the motion was put for voting.

 

Subsequently, Speaker VP Sivakolundhu declared that the motion stood defeated, even as it was said Narayanasamy was headed to the Raj Nivas, possibly to meet Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Tags: puducherry chief minister v narayanasamy, puducherry political crisis, puducherry government falls
Location: India, Puducherry


