Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2021 HC seeks response of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC seeks response of Gandhis in National Herald case

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2021, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2021, 1:29 pm IST
All the seven accused including the Gandhis and others had denied the allegations
Justice Suresh Kait, while issuing notice to the Gandhis and others sought their stand on Swamy's plea by April 12. (PTI file Photo)
 Justice Suresh Kait, while issuing notice to the Gandhis and others sought their stand on Swamy's plea by April 12. (PTI file Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and other accused in the National Herald case on a plea by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy seeking to lead evidence in the matter before the trial court.

Justice Suresh Kait, while issuing notice to the Gandhis, AICC general secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young India (YI), sought their stand on Swamy's plea by April 12.

 

Advocate Satya Sabharwal, appearing for the BJP MP, and advocate Tarannum Cheema, appearing for Gandhis and others, confirmed that the high court has issued notice in the matter and stayed the trial court proceedings till April 12.

The BJP leader, in a private criminal complaint in the trial court, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying only Rs 50 lakh, through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd, owner of National Herald, owed to the Congress.

 

All the seven accused - the Gandhis, AICC treasurer Motilal Vora, AICC general secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and YI - had denied the allegations.

Proceedings against Vora abated subsequent to his death.

...
Tags: national heral case, gandhis, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, hc seeks response of gandhis, oscar fernandes, delhi high court, sam pitroda
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions in Defence sector, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, February 22, 2021. (PTI)

India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM

Rao has been in custody since August 28, 2018, awaiting trial in the case. (DC file Photo)

Elgar case: Varavara Rao gets interim bail for 6 months

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (ANI)

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy loses confidence vote, Congress government falls

He said the TD would have been reduced to just two seats if the assembly polls in 2019 were held on the ballot system. — YouTube

Downfall of Chandrababu Naidu and end of TD near-complete, says Talasila



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy loses confidence vote, Congress government falls

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (ANI)

India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions in Defence sector, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, February 22, 2021. (PTI)

Need to increase pace of vaccinations: Health Ministry tells states

Staff of Government ENT Hospital gets administered with COVID Vaccine during the vaccination drive at the Hospital premises in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image/P Narasimha Murthy)

India, China push for steady pullback

The joint statement issued on Sunday on the Corps Commanders meeting said that the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of LAC in the Western Secto in the Pangong Lake area. (Representational Image: PTI)

Elgar case: Varavara Rao gets interim bail for 6 months

Rao has been in custody since August 28, 2018, awaiting trial in the case. (DC file Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham