Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2021 Elgar case: Varavara ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Elgar case: Varavara Rao gets interim bail for 6 months

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2021, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2021, 12:51 pm IST
The HC said if it did not grant Rao medical bail, it would be abdicating its duty to protect the principles of human rights
Rao has been in custody since August 28, 2018, awaiting trial in the case. (DC file Photo)
 Rao has been in custody since August 28, 2018, awaiting trial in the case. (DC file Photo)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted interim bail for six months to ailing poet Varavara Rao on medical grounds.

Rao, 82, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is currently undergoing treatment in the Mumbai-based Nanavati Hospital where he had been admitted by the Maharashtra government following the high court's intervention.

 

Rao has been in custody since August 28, 2018, awaiting trial in the case.

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale ordered that Rao be discharged from the hospital, depending on his current health condition, and released on bail immediately after his discharge.

The HC said if it did not grant Rao medical bail, it would be abdicating its duty to protect the principles of human rights, and a citizen's fundamental rights to life and health.

The bench also imposed stringent conditions in Rao's bail, including a direction to him to stay within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai NIA court for the period he is out on bail.

 

Rao will have to submit his passport before the NIA court, and he has been forbidden to establish any contact with his co-accused in the case.

He will also have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the like amount.

On February 1, the HC closed all arguments in the case and reserved its verdict on Rao's medical bail plea and his wife Hemlatha's writ petition that alleged a breach of his fundamental rights due to inadequate medical care and his continued incarceration.

The case pertains to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, the police claimed, triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

 

The police have also alleged that the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links.

...
Tags: varavara rao, elgar parishad-maoist links case, bombay hc granted interim bail to varavara rao, national investigation agency
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Justice Suresh Kait, while issuing notice to the Gandhis and others sought their stand on Swamy's plea by April 12. (PTI file Photo)

HC seeks response of Gandhis in National Herald case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions in Defence sector, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, February 22, 2021. (PTI)

India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (ANI)

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy loses confidence vote, Congress government falls

He said the TD would have been reduced to just two seats if the assembly polls in 2019 were held on the ballot system. — YouTube

Downfall of Chandrababu Naidu and end of TD near-complete, says Talasila



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy loses confidence vote, Congress government falls

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (ANI)

Need to increase pace of vaccinations: Health Ministry tells states

Staff of Government ENT Hospital gets administered with COVID Vaccine during the vaccination drive at the Hospital premises in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image/P Narasimha Murthy)

India, China push for steady pullback

The joint statement issued on Sunday on the Corps Commanders meeting said that the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of LAC in the Western Secto in the Pangong Lake area. (Representational Image: PTI)

Twitter blocks few accounts, 'to continue advocating right of free expression'

Twitter emphasised that it will continue to advocate for the right of free expression of its users. (AP)

SC to hear PIL for including judges, judicial staff in priority category for vaccine

A health worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in New Delhi, India. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham