Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2021 COVID-19: Karnataka ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19: Karnataka closes borders with Kerala again

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2021, 2:04 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2021, 2:04 pm IST
Strict guidelines on producing medical certificates to get an entry for the critically ill-patients turns out to be a nightmare
The Dakshina Kannada authorities sealed all borders from Monday except four to cross over, sources said. (Twitter/@DHFWKA)
 The Dakshina Kannada authorities sealed all borders from Monday except four to cross over, sources said. (Twitter/@DHFWKA)

Kasaragod: With the Karnataka government reinstating stricter control of transit passengers from Kerala in view of increasing COVID-19 positive cases, people here bound to Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada for various purposes including medical needs and studies are in a fix again.

Long queues of vehicles could be seen in the border areas since morning as Karnataka authorities sealed many roads including national highways and restricted entry only for those with Covid-19 negative certificates.

 

The Dakshina Kannada authorities sealed all borders from Monday except four to cross over, sources said.

According to Karnataka officials at the borders, those who wish to enter have to produce Covid-19 negative certificate through an RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their cross over time.

Health and police personnel are on duty at the four borders, viz.Talapady in Mangalore taluk, Saradka in Bantwal, Nettanige-Mudnuru in Puttur taluk and Jalsoor in Sullia, to verify and allow people's entry into Karnataka.

The residents in and around Kasaragod, the northernmost district of Kerala, have been thronging Mangaluru in Karnataka for decades for treatment at the speciality hospitals there.

 

While Mangaluru is just about 10 to 50 kms from anywhere from Kasaragod, the nearest available facility is in Kannur, which is as far as 100 km.

People in and around Kasaragod had struggled a lot during the initial days of the lockdown when the Karnataka authorities restricted movement of people into their territory.

Strict guidelines on producing medical certificates to get an entry for the critically ill-patients had also turned out to be a nightmare for follow-up treatments during those days.

There were instances of death of patients as the authorities disallowed their entry even for critical medical care.

 

However, the intervention of the apex court had facilitated permission to critically ill patients to cross over to Mangaluru for treatment.

Now, the plight of the poor but critical patients from the district is much pathetic as they need to undergo a Rs 1,700 RT-PCR test to enable entry into Mangaluru for follow-up treatment, local people complained.

...
Tags: kerala karnataka border, kasaragod border, kasarkod border, kerala covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI)

Will not allow anyone to use surplus water from Cauvery: Yediyurappa

Justice Suresh Kait, while issuing notice to the Gandhis and others sought their stand on Swamy's plea by April 12. (PTI file Photo)

HC seeks response of Gandhis in National Herald case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions in Defence sector, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, February 22, 2021. (PTI)

India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM

Rao has been in custody since August 28, 2018, awaiting trial in the case. (DC file Photo)

Elgar case: Varavara Rao gets interim bail for 6 months



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy loses confidence vote, Congress government falls

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (ANI)

India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions in Defence sector, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, February 22, 2021. (PTI)

Need to increase pace of vaccinations: Health Ministry tells states

Staff of Government ENT Hospital gets administered with COVID Vaccine during the vaccination drive at the Hospital premises in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image/P Narasimha Murthy)

India, China push for steady pullback

The joint statement issued on Sunday on the Corps Commanders meeting said that the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of LAC in the Western Secto in the Pangong Lake area. (Representational Image: PTI)

Elgar case: Varavara Rao gets interim bail for 6 months

Rao has been in custody since August 28, 2018, awaiting trial in the case. (DC file Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham