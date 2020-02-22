Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2020 Shaheen Bagh protest ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shaheen Bagh protesters seek security from Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published Feb 22, 2020, 1:40 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2020, 1:40 am IST
Noida police reopened the road linking Noida to Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj briefly for 40 minutes on Friday morning, leading to some traffic movement.
Supreme Court of India (ANI photo)
New Delhi: The two Supreme Court—appointed interlocutors began the third day of their discussions with the Shaheen Bagh protesters on Friday evening. The protesters said if they opened the parallel road to the protest site, the SC should pass an order ensuring their security. The Delhi police also admitted that the protesters hadn’t blocked the parallel road, but it was the police that barricaded the road to ensure security at the Shaheen Bagh protest site.

Meanwhile, the Noida police reopened the road linking Noida to Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj briefly for 40 minutes on Friday morning, leading to some traffic movement.

 

A woman protester told senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sandhana Ramachandra, the two interlocutors, “When several adjoining roads are open, why are they insisting that we move from this road. This is not the only road connecting Delhi and Noida.”

Hegde said, “Today is Shivratri. Aaj agar koi gaali de tab bhi duwa ban jati hai. Say everything you want to say. Let’s take a joint decision for all parties affected here.”

...
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


