Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2020 Lockdown is new norm ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lockdown is new normal in Jammu & Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Feb 22, 2020, 1:14 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2020, 1:14 am IST
Similarly, many of us have stopped asking for money from home as there is little income. It is a tough situation: Nisar.
University students in the city said they have been through anxious moments when they have been unable to speak to their dear ones for days together.
 University students in the city said they have been through anxious moments when they have been unable to speak to their dear ones for days together.

Hyderabad: Two hundred days of the lockdown in Kashmir have been most difficult and those who are away from home are hurt that it is now a ‘new normal’ that is different from the rest of India. Tourism season looks like it may be a no-show: the summer months which see a heavy in-flow of Indian tourists may not be so in 2020. There are no bookings so far for March, which will be a major financial hit.

University students in the city said they have been through anxious moments when they have been unable to speak to their dear ones for days together. “There is still no internet in Kashmir which shows that nothing is normal there,” Hadif Nisar of the University of Hyderabad said.

 

“Worst hit are students as their forms of examination, and other procedures cannot be taken up. Students in Kashmir are in agony and most cannot move out of the state.”

“Similarly, many of us have stopped asking for money from home as there is little income. It is a tough situation,” Nisar said.

Women students in city are helping each other out. They do not indulge in any activity or outing where they have to spend money. Some are also sharing the mobile recharge.

“We have pooled resources for Kashmiri students in August and helped them out for the semester expenses,” Professor Abdul Kalam, MANNU proctor said. “They are strong people who do not ask.”

Some students who had been to Kashmir recently said people were keeping themselves confined in their vicinity and movements restricted. Those who travel outside the state and sell wares like clothes, handicrafts and arts, are able to take money back.

NGOs in Hyderabad have sent medicines, books, education kits, necessities and also facilitated them in the sale of handicrafts. The NGO’s have found that Kashmiris are not willing to talk about their situation until and unless asked. This withdrawal makes it difficult to connect with them regularly.

...
Tags: mannu, jammu & kashmir, tourism season, lockdown
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam at FAIRPRO 2020 organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) at Chennai on Friday. (Photo: DC)

O Panneerselvam promises cut in property stamp duty

CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami with High Commissioners and ambassadors at a ‘Diplomatic Outreach’ programme, organised by the external affairs ministry and the state government. (Photo: DC)

Facilitate more investments in Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami urges envoys

Mannargudi S. Ranganathan

A small but necessary step to save Cauvery delta

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami

Thanjavur: Delta farmers demand clarification



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana plans to issue heat stress maps

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) is to come out with a heat atlas which will pinpoint areas where heat stress is on the higher side.

Hyderabad: Devotees pack Shaivite temples

Women light diyas (earthen pots) that together resemble a Shivalinga at Sindhi Colony on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday. (Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: 3 get 7-year RI in dowry death case

Telangana High Court

Visa aspirants plead Balaji to influence Donald Trump

“The devout believe that if they take up 108 circumambulations, their chanc-es of a visa are higher. On Friday, however, the people did two additional circumambulations,” Chil-kur Balaji Temple priest C.S. Rangarajan, told Deccan Chronicle.

Amulya Leona had links with Naxals: Yediyurappa

Pic: Amulya Leona facebook page
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham