Nation, Current Affairs

Ivanka Trump to visit India with dad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 22, 2020, 12:56 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2020, 12:56 am IST
India has been hitting US for many years: Donald Trump.
Ivanka Trump
 Ivanka Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump — who visited Hyderabad for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in November 2017 — will accompany her father and First Lady Melania Trump during the Presidential visit to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi next week, sources confirmed on Friday. Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, also a senior adviser, will be part of the visit.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump sought to mount pressure on India on the trade front. “I’m going to India next week and we’re talking trade,” he told the media on Friday. “They have been hitting us very hard for many, many years.” Mr Trump had recently accused India of not treating the US well, something that Delhi mai-ntained was in the context of balance of trade.
Mr Trump also claimed 10 million people would greet him at Ahmedabad. He earlier said it would be five to seven million. Officials in Ahmedabad indicated that between up to two lakh people would welcome Mr Trump, who will be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the newly-constructed Motera stadium.

 

“Prime Minister Modi said we will have 10 million people to greet you. I’ll never be satisfied with (our own) crowd if we have 10 million in India,” the US President was further quoted as having said at a re-election campaign rally in Colorado Springs.

The delegation will also include US National Security Adviser Robert O’ Brien, commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and energy secretary Dan Brouillette.

Tags: global entrepreneurship summit (ges), us president donald trump, ivanka trump
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


