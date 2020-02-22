Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2020 Giriraj Singh hits o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Giriraj Singh hits out at Muslims, again

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Feb 22, 2020, 1:38 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2020, 1:38 am IST
Minister claims country paying price for not sending Muslims to Pakistan.
Giriraj Singh
 Giriraj Singh

Patna: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday stoked a fresh controversy with his statement that “the country is paying the price for not sending all Muslims to Pakistan and bringing Hindus at the time of independence.”

He gave the statement while leading a campaign in support of CAA, NPR and NRC in Bihar’s Purnea which has a sizeable Muslim population.

 

“Our forefathers made a mistake by not sending our Muslim brothers to Pakistan and bringing Hindus at the time of Independence. The whole country is paying the price today for the mistake they committed,” Union minister Giriraj Singh said.

With Assembly elections in the state slated to be held in November, political temperature has been high since the Citizenship Amendment Act came into force. The state has been witnessing massive anti-CAA protests in several districts including Patna, Begusarai and Gaya.

While CPI leader and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar has been leading anti-CAA campaign through his statewide ‘Jan Gan Man Yatra,’ BJP’s firebrand leader Giriraj Singh is trying to reach out to the masses in support of the CAA.

Targeting the Opposition RJD-Congress combine during the occasion, he said that “all these political forces including the tukde tukde gang want to convert India into Pakistan.”

Sources said that BJP allies in Bihar have been miffed over some of Giriraj Singh’s remarks including the one in which he was heard saying that “Deoband is Gangotri of terrorism.”

The JD(U) insiders in Patna told this newspaper that the party has already asked the BJP leadership to take cognizance of his remark which is making NDA partners uncomfortable in Bihar.

LJP Chief Chirag Paswan, who launched a statewide “Bihar First — Bihari First” tour on Friday, also expressed strong disapproval on Singh’s statement and said that NDA in the Delhi polls suffered due to “divisive” remarks made by BJP leaders.

...
Tags: giriraj singh, caa, npr, nrc, muslim population
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam at FAIRPRO 2020 organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) at Chennai on Friday. (Photo: DC)

O Panneerselvam promises cut in property stamp duty

CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami with High Commissioners and ambassadors at a ‘Diplomatic Outreach’ programme, organised by the external affairs ministry and the state government. (Photo: DC)

Facilitate more investments in Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami urges envoys

Mannargudi S. Ranganathan

A small but necessary step to save Cauvery delta

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami

Thanjavur: Delta farmers demand clarification



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thanjavur: Delta farmers demand clarification

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami

Sterilisation circular in Madhya Pradesh withdrawn

MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Thiruvananthapuram: Student denied admission for not filling religion column

C. Raveendranath

Madras HC dismisses petition from Puducherry CM

Madras high court.

PIL to stop quarry operation in Nagapattinam district

Madras high court.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham