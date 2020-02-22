Nation Current Affairs 22 Feb 2020 Avoid too many detai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Avoid too many details in 2020 census, urge EPS, O Panneerselvam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 22, 2020, 1:38 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2020, 1:38 am IST
EPS and OPS, in a statement here on Friday assured that the AIADMK government will not allow any act or move that was against the minorities.
Chief Minister Edapadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.
 Chief Minister Edapadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

CHENNAI: The top AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister and party co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and party coordinator, O. Panneerselvam have urged the Central government that people should not be asked too many personal details in the 2020 census questionnaire.

“Details regarding mother tongue, family head's father, mother, their place of birth, date of birth and details like that, mobile phone numbers, Aadhaar details, voter ID and driving licence details should be avoided in the 2020 census,” the two leaders said, adding, that the Tamil Nadu Government has officially written to the Central government on the need to avoid these prickly details.

 

Both EPS and OPS, in a statement here on Friday assured that the AIADMK government will not allow any act or move that was against the minorities. “Our party and government will always be friends of Muslim society as always it has been,” the two leaders reiterated.

The two leaders also sought the cooperation of the Muslim community to ensure that this traditional bond between AIADMK and the minorities was not undermined due to false propaganda of some of the opposition parties. Both EPS and OPS also stated that no guidelines had been issued to States by the Centre to implement NRC, except Assam.

...
Tags: edappadi k. palaniswami, o. panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam at FAIRPRO 2020 organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) at Chennai on Friday. (Photo: DC)

O Panneerselvam promises cut in property stamp duty

CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami with High Commissioners and ambassadors at a ‘Diplomatic Outreach’ programme, organised by the external affairs ministry and the state government. (Photo: DC)

Facilitate more investments in Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami urges envoys

Mannargudi S. Ranganathan

A small but necessary step to save Cauvery delta

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami

Thanjavur: Delta farmers demand clarification



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sterilisation circular in Madhya Pradesh withdrawn

MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Thiruvananthapuram: Student denied admission for not filling religion column

C. Raveendranath

Madras HC dismisses petition from Puducherry CM

Madras high court.

PIL to stop quarry operation in Nagapattinam district

Madras high court.

‘Restore connecting road to ease traffic on Beach road’

Madras high court.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham