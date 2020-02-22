Avoid too many details in 2020 census, urge EPS, O Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: The top AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister and party co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and party coordinator, O. Panneerselvam have urged the Central government that people should not be asked too many personal details in the 2020 census questionnaire.

“Details regarding mother tongue, family head's father, mother, their place of birth, date of birth and details like that, mobile phone numbers, Aadhaar details, voter ID and driving licence details should be avoided in the 2020 census,” the two leaders said, adding, that the Tamil Nadu Government has officially written to the Central government on the need to avoid these prickly details.

Both EPS and OPS, in a statement here on Friday assured that the AIADMK government will not allow any act or move that was against the minorities. “Our party and government will always be friends of Muslim society as always it has been,” the two leaders reiterated.

The two leaders also sought the cooperation of the Muslim community to ensure that this traditional bond between AIADMK and the minorities was not undermined due to false propaganda of some of the opposition parties. Both EPS and OPS also stated that no guidelines had been issued to States by the Centre to implement NRC, except Assam.