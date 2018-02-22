search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rotomac fraud: CBI arrests Vikram Kothari, son in Rs 3,695 cr loan default

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 22, 2018, 8:42 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2018, 9:00 pm IST
The Rotomac case came just days after the CBI initiated probe into the massive PNB fraud.
The CBI on Wednesday questioned Vikram Kothari, and his son at its headquarters in Delhi. (Photo: File)
 The CBI on Wednesday questioned Vikram Kothari, and his son at its headquarters in Delhi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari and son Rahul Kothari in connection with Rs 3,695 crore loan default case.

The CBI had registered a criminal case against Rotomac Global Pvt Limited, its Director Vikram Kothari, his wife Sadhana Kothari and son Rahul Kothari and unidentified bank officials on a complaint received from Bank of Baroda and conducted raids against them on Monday.

 

It was alleged in the complaint from the Bank of Baroda that conspirators cheated a consortium of bank loans to the tune of Rs 3,695 crore including the interest component, CBI officials said.

The principal amount involved was Rs 2,919 crore. The ED subsequently registered a money laundering case against them.

The CBI on Wednesday questioned Vikram Kothari, and his son at its headquarters in Delhi.

The CBI had also carried out raids at the billionaire's home and establishments in Kanpur.

The Rotomac case came just days after the CBI initiated probe into the massive PNB fraud in which bank officials of the state-owned Punjab National Bank assisted diamantaire Nirav Modi and others get credit from overseas banks using fake guarantees. Nirav Modi and his family fled from the country in the first week of January.

Tags: rahul kothari, vikram kothari, cbi, rotomac fraud case, rotomac pens
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

When exes Abhishek, Karisma attended the same wedding, Shweta posed with the actress

Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor. Athiya Shetty and Karisma Kapoor at a recent wedding.
 

No more 'Netflix-and-chill': Watching too much TV ups risk of deadly blood clots

Watching TV itself isn’t likely bad, but we tend to snack and sit still for prolonged periods while watching. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors remove chopstick lodged in Chinese toddler's brain after he fell on it

They opened the skull from the back of the boy’s head and found the tip (Photo: YouTube)
 

Doctors in Mumbai remove biggest brain tumour weighing 1.9 kg

The tumour had in the brain on both sides of the midline through the skull (Photo: YouTube)
 

God brought them: In Mexico’s bloody drug war, priests obliged to bless narcos

In all, 21 priests have been murdered in Mexico since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office in 2012, according to Church statistics. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gen Rawat 'misinformed, misguided': AIUDF chief to meet PM, Prez

Clarifying on how the party has maintained equality, Ajmal said his party had always given '20-25 seats to Hindu brothers in all elections'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Held 'secret' meeting with Rajinikanth about political plunge: Kamal Haasan

While Haasan launched his party Makkal Neethi Mayyam in Madurai on Wednesday, Rajinikanth had announced in December that he will enter politics. (Photo: PTI/File)

NDA 90 pc commission govt, says K'taka CM; BJP stages walkout in House

Siddaramaiah said the BJP and its leaders had failed to prove their allegations against his government. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

PNB trashes Nirav Modi’s claims, says following laws to recover dues

PNB detected a 1.77 bn dollar scam in which Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent LOUs from one of its branches for overseas credit. (Photo: Facebook)

PNB fraud case: Come up with plan to settle loss, bank tells Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi in his letter to the bank had said that the over-zealousness on the part of the bank to deal with the issue destroyed his jewellery brand. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham