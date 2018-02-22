Registration for Kailash Mansarovar yatra through Nathu La opens

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday announced this year’s Kailash Mansarovar yatra to Tibet on two routes after China permitted resumption of the yatra through the new motorable route via the Nathu La pass in Sikkim into Tibet. It is well-known that China had stopped the pilgrimage last year on this route due to the military stand-off with India in Doklam.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry of external affairs said, “Registration for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra has commenced on February 20. This year the yatra is scheduled during the period June 8 to September 8 through two routes. The route through Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand), which involves some trekking is estimated to cost about Rs 1.6 lakh per person. It will be conducted in 18 batches of 60 pilgrims each. The duration of the yatra is 24 days.”

The MEA added, “The route through Nathu La Pass (Sikkim) is motorable and suitable for senior citizens who are unable to undertake trekking. From Gangtok, the route passes through scenic places like Hangu lake, and through the vast landscape of the Tibetan plateau. It is estimated to cost about Rs 2 lakh per person, and duration would be 21 days.”