search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PNB fraud: Centre plans to curb foreign travel by defaulters

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 22, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2018, 1:32 am IST
The RBI has information on the outward remittances of both individuals and Indian companies.
Nirav Modi
 Nirav Modi

New Delhi: Smarting from businessmen like jeweller Nirav Modi fleeing the country, the government is planning to put in place measures that will restrict the foreign travel of promoters of companies which default on their bank loans.

The Centre will also increase scrutiny to detect any sudden increase in their overseas transactions so that such defaulters are not able to send their money abroad before leaving the country.

 

The government is under criticism from the Opposition parties after it emerged that billionaire Nirav Modi ran away from the country after a fraud of Rs 11,400 crores at the state-owned Punjab National Bank. 

The Reserve Bank of India and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) will be among the agencies which will be roped in to implement these measures. 

The RBI has information on the outward remittances of both individuals and Indian companies. 

The RBI’s teams will have to flag unusual transactions and alert the investigative agencies about the activities of these defaulters. 

“If it is found that there is a sudden spurt in suspicious overseas transactions of such defaulters, the agencies may impound their passports to prevent their leaving the country,” a source said.

The income-tax department on Wednesday, meanwhile, attached a total of 141 bank accounts and fixed deposits, valued at Rs 145 crores, of the Nirav Modi group as part of its investigation into the alleged Rs 11,400-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation also sealed a luxury property of Nirav Modi in the Alibaug area near Mumbai on Wednesday over the case. The 1.5-acre farmhouse was purchased by Mr Modi in 2004 for Rs 32 crore  for hosting parties for his clientele, CBI sources said.

Tags: nirav modi, bank loans, punjab national bank, pnb fraud
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia India
 

Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro Mi TV 4 sale: Price, reviews and more

The Mi TV 4 will be available on mi.com from 2 p.m. whereas the Redmi Note 5 as well as the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available on both Flipkart and mi.com from 12 p.m.
 

SA vs IND, 2nd T20: Klaasen, Duminy trump Pandey, Dhoni as Proteas level series

Heinrich Klaasen scored 69 off 30 balls to set up South Africa’s six-wicket win in the second Twenty20 against India in Centurion. (Photo: BCCI)
 

After making peace last year, Ness Wadia chargesheeted for 'molesting' Preity Zinta

Controversy surrounding Preity Zinta's complaint against Ness Wadia cooled off in the past couple of years.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Sets a new benchmark against the Note 5

The Redmi Note 5 Pro puts emphasis on everyday performance and has a pair of great cameras.At Rs 13,999, it is currently your best bet in the budget midrange segment.
 

Girl electrocuted with headphones melting in ears while using mobile phone in Brazil

It is not clear exactly how the teenager was electrocuted and the cause of the shock is still under investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Neither left nor right: Kamal Haasan launches party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Tamil Nadu in-charge Somnath Bharti were also present along with Haasan among others. (Photo: PTI/File)

EPFO slashes interest rate, to pay 8.55 per cent on deposits for 2017-18

Labour minister Santosh Gangwar expressed hope that the trade unions will agree to the decision of providing 8.55 per cent rate of interest. (Photo: FIle)

Doklam standoff was China's strategy to separate Indians from Bhutanese: ex-NSA

Former NSA Shiv Shankar Menon on Wednesday underscored the reason for China's activity in the Doklam Plateau, saying, 'they [Chinese] had a political goal of splitting us from the Bhutanese.' (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Red carpet, not red tape to welcome you: Modi at UP Investor Summit-2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that international airports will come up in Jewar and Kushinagar.(Photo: Twitter/@BJP4UP)

Yeddyurappa says 'baccha' Rahul's Karnataka visit will work in BJP's favour

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and called him a 'baccha' (kid). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham