NDA 90 pc commission govt, says K'taka CM; BJP stages walkout in House

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2018, 6:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2018, 6:30 pm IST
Siddaramaiah also criticised the BJP for calling his government a non-performing dispensation.
Siddaramaiah said the BJP and its leaders had failed to prove their allegations against his government. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Bengaluru: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged the NDA government at the Centre was a "90 per cent commission government".

Modi had recently dubbed the Congress dispensation a "10 per cent commission government" during public meetings in Karnataka.

 

Siddaramaiah's remark came during his reply to the motion of thanks to the governor for his address. "The previous BJP government in Karnataka was the most corrupt ... And the present dispensation at the Centre is a 90 per cent commission government," he alleged. 

Siddaramaiah said the BJP and its leaders had failed to prove their allegations against his government. "According to the law, whoever levels charges against anyone, should prove them. The BJP and its leaders here have been levelling corruption charges and calling my rule a 10 per cent commission government, but have failed to prove these charges," he said. 

The remarks led to a heated exchange of words between the treasury and opposition benches. An undeterred Siddaramaiah said his government did not need any lessons on clean governance from a party whose "four ministers are in jail for corruption". 

aa

He alleged the Centre was looking the other way when billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi used his clout to slip out of the country.

"Nirav Modi ran away with Rs 11,000 crore. Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya also fled. What was the central government doing?" he asked.

He also criticised the BJP for calling his government a non-performing dispensation.

"If my government did not perform, how is it that the growth rate of the state stands at 8.5 per cent?" Siddaramaiah asked.

Intervening, Opposition BJP leader Jagadish Shettar said the Siddaramaiah government was the most corrupt and its ministers owned many benami properties across the state.

Vishweshwar Hedge Kageri (BJP) said the Congress government was being desperate. As the chief minister continued attacking the Modi government, BJP members staged a walkout. 

