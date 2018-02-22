search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on errant builder

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 22, 2018, 2:07 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2018, 3:32 am IST
The counsel said that the petitioner had misled the court and completed the construction by flouting the orders of the judge.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: Punishing an errant builder with Rs 1 lakh fine, the Hyderabad High Court has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to spend the fine amount to develop the greenery in the Gachibowli area.

Justice P. Naveen Rao while dealing with a contempt case by the GHMC seeking to punish Syed Mohiuddin Ali Khan a builder of the city for flouting the orders granted by a single judge in his petition deliberately, imposed the fine.

 

The counsel appearing for the GHMC submitted that earlier Ali Khan moved the High Court alleging that the civic authorities have threatening him to demolish his structure in Gachibowli during the pendency of the petitioner's application and plan with the Corporation.

A single judge granted interim direction to the authorities not to take coercive steps. The counsel said that the petitioner had misled the court and completed the construction by flouting the orders of the judge. He contended that such daring should not go unpunished and that similar builders must learn from the said example found favour with the court.

While imposing the fine on the builder, the judge said that it is left it open to the GHMC to proceed with action for demolition of the structures in accordance with law.

Tags: hyderabad high court, ghmc, greenery
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia India
 

Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro Mi TV 4 sale: Price, reviews and more

The Mi TV 4 will be available on mi.com from 2 p.m. whereas the Redmi Note 5 as well as the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available on both Flipkart and mi.com from 12 p.m.
 

SA vs IND, 2nd T20: Klaasen, Duminy trump Pandey, Dhoni as Proteas level series

Heinrich Klaasen scored 69 off 30 balls to set up South Africa’s six-wicket win in the second Twenty20 against India in Centurion. (Photo: BCCI)
 

After making peace last year, Ness Wadia chargesheeted for 'molesting' Preity Zinta

Controversy surrounding Preity Zinta's complaint against Ness Wadia cooled off in the past couple of years.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Sets a new benchmark against the Note 5

The Redmi Note 5 Pro puts emphasis on everyday performance and has a pair of great cameras.At Rs 13,999, it is currently your best bet in the budget midrange segment.
 

Girl electrocuted with headphones melting in ears while using mobile phone in Brazil

It is not clear exactly how the teenager was electrocuted and the cause of the shock is still under investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Nalapad, gang sent to prison for 14 days

Mohammad Nalapad Haris and his associates being taken to hospital before being produced at a court, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

PCB collects lake water samples at Trimulgherry

Picture for representation

Hyderabad: 4 parents jailed for letting minors drive

Four parents were imprisoned for a day this month for allowing their minor children to drive.

120 colonies of Chilkanagar hassled by wine shops

120 colonies of Chilkanagar have been facing trouble with two wine shops and a bar that are located in the residential area for the last eight years now.

Hyderabad: 2 arrested for refilling LPG mini cylinders

The arrested were identified as M. Tuljaram, 19, and Makadia Nitin Kumar, 37, both residents of Mangalhat, said the police. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham