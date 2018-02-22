Canada won’t back separatists, says Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with his family members makes chappattis during a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh/Amritsar: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a “categorical assurance” to Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh at their Amritsar meeting on Wednesday that his country did not support any separatist movement in India or elsewhere.

This assurance came as Mr Singh sought Mr Trudeau’s cooperation in cracking down on separatism and hate crime by fringe groups that constitute a miniscule percentage of Canada’s population.

Citing the Quebec separatist movement, Mr Trudeau said he had dealt with such threats all his life and was fully aware of the dangers of violence.

At their 40-minute meeting, Mr Singh handed over to Mr Trudeau a list of nine Category “A” Canada-based operatives allegedly involved in hate crimes in Punjab by financing and supplying weapons for terrorist activities, and also engaged in trying to radicalise the youth and children. Mr Singh urged Mr Trudeau to initiate stern action against such elements.

The “Khalistan” issue featured prominently in the talks between the two leaders held at a hotel in Amritsar soon after Mr Trudeau paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and visited the Partition Museum.

“Really happy to receive categorical assurance from Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau that his country does not support any separatist movement. His words are a big relief to all of us here in India and we look forward to his government’s support in tackling fringe separatist elements,” Mr Singh tweeted after the meeting.

Significantly, Canada’s defence minister Harjit Sajjan and Punjab local government minister Navjot Singh Sidhu were also present.

Capt. Amarinder Singh also shook hands with Mr Sajjan during the talks. Last year, Mr Singh had refused to meet the Canadian defence minister when he visited Punjab, accusing him of being a “Khalistani sympathiser”.