search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India probing how Khalistani terrorist got visa; will take action, says Trudeau

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 22, 2018, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2018, 7:13 pm IST
Atwal was convicted of the attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986.
Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist, who was active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation, posed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on February 20. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist, who was active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation, posed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on February 20. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Hours after controversy erupted over the invitation of a convicted Khalistani terrorist to an official dinner reception supposed to be attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadian MP Randeep S Sarai on Thursday apologised over the issue.

Sarai took the responsibility for inviting pro-Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reception dinner in New Delhi, which is scheduled to take place later on Thursday. 

 

"I alone facilitated his request to attend this important event. I should have exercised better judgment, and I take full responsibility for my actions," Sarai said in a statement.

Photographs from a dinner event for the Trudeaus in Mumbai triggered controversy after it showed convicted Khalistani terrorist, who was active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation, posing with Trudeau's wife Sophie at an event on February 20. 

Also Read: Khalistani terrorist ‘guest’ at Justin Trudeau’s Mumbai event, sparks row

According to reports, Atwal who was active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation was also invited for a formal dinner with the Trudeau, hosted by the Canadian High Commissioner in New Delhi. 

Atwal was convicted of the attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986 with three others.

Canada PMO clarified that his invitation has been rescinded.

Trudeau said his government has taken the issue very seriously. He said the Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal should never have received an invitation. 

Canadian Minister Kirsty Duncan also reacted strongly to the situation stating that "this person of course should not have been invited".

"Invitation has now been rescinded. We are looking into how it happened," the minister added.

The Ministry of External Affairs said there are two aspects to the issue -- presence and visa. However, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the ministry was not aware of how it happened.

"We have ascertained information from our Commission," he said.

He also called for not making any assumptions on how the convict managed to enter India. "In due course, we will be able to come up with a reason that how he managed to come in India," he said.

Here's the apology statement of Canada MP Randeep S Sarai shared by Canadian journalist Abigail Bimman on Twitter:

aa

(With agency inputs)

Tags: jaspal atwal, khalistani terrorist, justin trudeau, trudeau dinner
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

When exes Abhishek, Karisma attended the same wedding, Shweta posed with the actress

Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor. Athiya Shetty and Karisma Kapoor at a recent wedding.
 

No more 'Netflix-and-chill': Watching too much TV ups risk of deadly blood clots

Watching TV itself isn’t likely bad, but we tend to snack and sit still for prolonged periods while watching. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors remove chopstick lodged in Chinese toddler's brain after he fell on it

They opened the skull from the back of the boy’s head and found the tip (Photo: YouTube)
 

Doctors in Mumbai remove biggest brain tumour weighing 1.9 kg

The tumour had in the brain on both sides of the midline through the skull (Photo: YouTube)
 

God brought them: In Mexico’s bloody drug war, priests obliged to bless narcos

In all, 21 priests have been murdered in Mexico since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office in 2012, according to Church statistics. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NDA 90 pc commission govt, says K'taka CM; BJP stages walkout in House

Siddaramaiah said the BJP and its leaders had failed to prove their allegations against his government. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

PNB trashes Nirav Modi’s claims, says following laws to recover dues

PNB detected a 1.77 bn dollar scam in which Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent LOUs from one of its branches for overseas credit. (Photo: Facebook)

PNB fraud case: Come up with plan to settle loss, bank tells Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi in his letter to the bank had said that the over-zealousness on the part of the bank to deal with the issue destroyed his jewellery brand. (Photo: Facebook)

Nothing political or religious in Bipin Rawat's comments, defends Army

Army chief General Bipin Rawat referred to Ajmal’s AIDUF in connection with reports of increase in Muslim population in several districts of Assam, observing that the party has grown 'faster' than the BJP in the 1980s. (Photo: File | PTI)

Punjab National Bank steps up SWIFT controls after mega fraud case

India's second-biggest state lender this month revealed the country's biggest loan fraud, which it alleges was committed by two junior officials at a Mumbai branch. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham