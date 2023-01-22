  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jan 2023 Shahrukh calls me, e ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shahrukh calls me, expresses concern over protest against film Pathaan': Assam CM

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 22, 2023, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2023, 12:52 pm IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the media, at the state secretariat in Guwahati, Saturday. (PTI Photo)
 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the media, at the state secretariat in Guwahati, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan talked to him over the phone early on Sunday and expressed concern over a protest against his new film 'Pathaan' in the city.

Sarma assured the actor that his government will enquire about the demonstration against the movie and ensure that "no such untoward incidents" would occur again.

The development comes a day after the CM had said "who is Shahrukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan", while responding to queries by reporters about the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday, where the film is slated to be screened.

The far right-wing group's volunteers tore down the film's posters and burnt them.

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it's duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents, Sarma said on Twitter.

Notably, the CM had on Saturday said action would be taken if law and order is violated, though Khan had not called him over the matter.

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan and the movie Pathaan' are facing a backlash from far-right Hindutva' groups for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in a song 'Besharam Rang'.

Many leaders, including those in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have demanded a ban on the film.

Pathaan', which has been directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25. 

...
Tags: assam chief minister hemanta biswa sarma, shah rukh khan, pathaan movie, shah rukh calls assam chief minister
Location: India, Assam


Latest From Nation

Yadav also hit out at the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government over investments in the state. — DC File Image

BJP might lose all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024, says Akhilesh Yadav

President Droupadi Murmu (PTI)

Prez to confer national award to 11 children Monday

The elephant, code-named Palakkad Tusker-7 (PT-7), roaming inside the forest at Dhoni and neighbouring villages in the district was found by the Rapid Response Team (Photo by arrangement)

After long search, rogue elephant PT-7 tranquilised in Kerala

Congress Party Manifesto Committee chairman and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara — DC File Image

Communal harmony in coastal Karnataka top on Congress manifesto



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police

A Goa-bound chartered flight from Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday following a bomb threat (ANI)

Joshimath could be on razor's edge

A collapsed part of a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023.––PTI File Photo

360-degree net to tackle terror in J&K soon: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chairs a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, weeks after twin militant attacks in Rajouri, at Raj Bhavan in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

Air India case: Shankar Mishra takes U-turn in court, says he didnt urinate on woman

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman passesnger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

SC to hear AP’s plea on HC staying GO restricting political shows on public roads

Supreme Court of India (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->