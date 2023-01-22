  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jan 2023 Secunderabad fire ac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Secunderabad fire accident: Fire victims identified as kin from Gujarat family

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Jan 22, 2023, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2023, 1:41 am IST
Fire service personnel check the temperature of the six-storey building in Ramgopalpet that continued to smoulder on Saturday. (DC Image)
 Fire service personnel check the temperature of the six-storey building in Ramgopalpet that continued to smoulder on Saturday. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The suspected death of three persons in a fire at a sports clothing shop on Minister Road in Secunderabad has hit a Gujarat-based family hard, with all the victims identified to be members of an extended family.

The police has identified Junaid, Zaheer and Mohammed Waseem, all from Veraval-Somnath in the Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, as suspected to have died in the blaze. While the charred remains of one of them were found on Sunday, efforts are on to locate the other two.

Mohammed Imran, a family member, who came to Hyderabad on Saturday, said, “Mohammed Waseem is my younger brother, while Junaid and Zaheer are my cousins. We all come from the same place. We received a call about the fire accident from Azhar, one of Waseem’s friends and rushed to Hyderabad. The police informed us that they will collect DNA samples from our families and match them with those from the remains found.”

G. Lingeshwar Rao, the station house officer of Ramgopalpet police station, said the remains were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue, and FSL (forensics) officials have collected samples for DNA typing and matching with the three separate families, whose relatives are missing since the fire broke out on Thursday morning.

The police said that the person whose remains were found on Saturday may have entered the building after the fire started, trapping him.

The blaze, which broke out on Thursday morning, was yet to be completely put down as fabrics and other flammable materials continued to burn on Saturday.

Meanwhile, central zone DCP M. Rajesh Chandra said bones were recovered from the building during an inspection by officials from the revenue department including the Hyderabad collector, the police, and the fire department.

He also said that based on expert opinion that the building could collapse anytime, owners and tenants of neighbouring buildings and houses, were asked to vacate their premises until further notice.

...
Tags: fire accident, secunderabad fire accident
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 22 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Jana Sena cadres have been creating a high profile for their party in Anantapur Urban constituency, with the possibility of the seat being offered to JS in case there is an alliance with Telugu Desam. — DC File Image

JS to contest all seats if no alliance, says Nagababu

Jogi Ramesh pointed out that for the first time, Jagan Mohan Reddy has distributed 31 lakh house pattas worth ₹26,000 crore in the state. His deed will thus become part of history. — Twitter

Jagan government aims shelter for all in AP: Minister

Scores of people from various places, who visited the Gangamma Jatara, also enthusiastically went through the stalls set up by the students, who explained to them the exhibits on various topics. — DC Image

Stalls by students on protection of environment mark Gangamma Jatara

Dr. Nagaraju told voters that he will question the government on behalf of all youth, unemployed, contract staff and needy sections of the society. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Tyranny reason for Seema’s backwardness, says Nagaraju



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ministers on edge as PM likely to revamp Union Cabinet soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Centre set to resolve conflict situation with Northeast militant group

The KLO caters to the aspirations of the Koch-Rajbongshi community scattered across northern West Bengal and western Assam besides Bangladesh. . 9representational image: PTI)

PM Modi to distribute appointment letters to 71,000 people

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Seven injured in twin blasts amid heightened security in Jammu

Six persons were injured in two explosions in Jammu on Saturday, a senior police officer said. (ANI)

360-degree net to tackle terror in J&K soon: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chairs a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, weeks after twin militant attacks in Rajouri, at Raj Bhavan in Jammu. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->